Thorn GP: Bartosz Zmarzlik captures fourth title

The title fight was open until the final in Poland, but Bartosz Zmarzlik left no stone unturned in Thorn (Torun) and won the Speedway World Championship for the fourth time. Martin Vaculik took the bronze medal.

Bartosz Zmarzlik himself made sure that the faux pas with the wrong race suit and the resulting disqualification at the Danish Grand Prix in Vojens did not cost him the World Championship title in the end. The Pole won the last Grand Prix of the 2023 season in Thorn and thus made all the arithmetic games, on the basis of which his rival Fredrik Lindgren could still have become world champion, superfluous. Lindgren did his best to make it to the final after changing bikes in the middle of the race, but Zmarzlik was no match for him.

In the battle for World Championship bronze, Martin Vaculik won his first World Championship medal and the first for Slovakia. The 33-year-old reached the semi-finals just like his competitor Jack Holder. Since Holder had been eliminated in the first semi-final in fourth place and the Slovakian had scored more points in the heats, Vaculik was already determined as World Championship third before his semi-final.

In the duel for the top six, which guarantee a starting place in the 2024 Grand Prix, a decision was made in the 18th heat when Robert Lambert caught his compatriot Daniel Bewley in the last bend. Lambert thus bowled Bewley out of the top eight of the day - and since Lambert and Leon Madsen also reached the top eight, Bewley slipped out of the top six in the overall classification and thus has to hope for a wildcard for next year.

Kai Huckenbeck was back as a latecomer and managed two heat wins, among others against world champion Bartosz Zmarzlik and runner-up Fredrik Lindgren. As Huckenbeck was disqualified in the first heat after a collision, he missed the top eight of the evening and finished 12th.

Results Speedway GP Thorn/PL:

1st Bartosz Zmarzlik (PL), 20 WRC points/12 preliminary points.

2nd Fredrik Lindgren (S), 18/10

3rd Leon Madsen (DK), 16/9

4th Patryk Dudek (PL), 14/8

5th Martin Vaculik (SK), 12/10

6th Robert Lambert (GB), 11/9

7th Jack Holder (AUS), 10/9

8th Max Fricke (AUS), 9/8

9th Jason Doyle (AUS), 8/8

10th Andrzej Lebedevs (LV), 7/7

11th Daniel Bewley (GB), 6/7

12th Kai Huckenbeck (D), 5/6

13th Dominik Kubera (PL), 4/5

14th Mikkel Michelsen (DK), 3/5

15th Luke Becker (USA), 2/4

16 Kim Nilsson (S), 1/3



Semi-finals 1: 1st Bartosz Zmarzlik, 2nd Patryk Dudek, 3rd Robert Lambert, 4th Jack Holder



Semi-final 2: 1. Fredrik Lindgren, 2. Leon Madsen, 3. Martin Vaculik, 4. Max Fricke



Final: 1st Bartosz Zmarzlik, 2nd Fredrik Lindgren, 3rd Leon Madsen, 4th Patryk Dudek

Final standings after 10 races:

1st Bartosz Zmarzlik (PL), 158 WRC points.

2nd Fredrik Lindgren (S), 150 points

3rd Martin Vaculik (SK), 125

4th Jack Holder (AUS), 123

5th Leon Madsen (DK), 111

6th Robert Lambert (GB), 108

-------------------------------------------

7th Daniel Bewley (GB), 104

8th Jason Doyle (AUS), 96

9th Max Fricke (AUS), 83

10th Patryk Dudek (PL), 76

11th Tai Woffinden (GB), 64

12th Mikkel Michelsen (DK), 56

13 Kim Nilsson (S), 44

14th Maciej Janowski (PL), 43

15th Anders Thomsen (DK), 36

16 Andzejs Lebedevs (LV), 31

17th Kai Huckenbeck (D), 11

18th Mads Hansen (DK), 10

19th Rasmus Jensen (DK), 6

20th Jacob Thorssell (S), 6

21 Dominik Kubera (PL), 4

22 Bartlomiej Kowalski (PL), 4

23 Luke Becker (USA), 2

24 - Benjamin Basso (DK), 2

25 Francis Gusts (LV), 2

26 Steve Worrall (GB), 1

27th Ernests Matjusonoks (LV), 1

28 Szymon Wozniak (PL), 1

29th Vaclav Milik (CZ), 1

30 Matej Zagar (SLO), 1