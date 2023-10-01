Speedway GP 2024: Who gets the five wildcards?

Ten of the 15 permanent Speedway GP participants for next year have been confirmed, two of them are rookies. Five wildcards will complete the field - which leaves room for speculation.

The first big question surrounding the allocation of the five permanent wildcards for the 2024 Speedway GP is: will marketer Discovery and the FIM stay true to their current line and give the wildcards to the next best riders from the 2023 GP, or will they aim for new faces?

There will definitely be two newcomers next year, as Poland's Szymon Wozniak has been a permanent fixture in the 2024 GP since the Challenge, and with Martin Vaculik and Robert Lambert qualifying via the top-six of the 2023 World Championship, Czech Jan Kvech will also move up to the Grand Prix. Looking at the already fixed participants, the Polish market is represented with two drivers as well as Denmark and Australia. Great Britain, Sweden, Slovakia and the Czech Republic each provide one driver.

If we look at the possible candidates for a permanent wildcard for 2024, it would have to be with the devil if Daniel Bewley (7th) does not receive one. The Briton was only three times not in the top eight and won the Swedish GP in Malilla. Max Fricke (9th) improved towards the end of the season and finished in the top eight five times in a row, the Australian is also one of the promising candidates.

Tai Woffinden (11th) and Maciej Janowski (14th), both of whom have won World Championship medals, and Denmark's Anders Thomsen (15th) were unlucky with injuries. If Discovery wants to have three Brits again, there is no way around three-time champion Woffinden, who is also a head of character. Janowski has mostly been a shadow of his former self in the current GP year, but at least he made Poland Team World Champion and was unable to ride the last two races, while his compatriot Patryk Dudek (10th) made the final for the second time this year in the last GP.

As a replacement in the Grand Prix, SGP2 champion Mateusz Cierniak springs to mind, who would bring a breath of fresh air to the series. Whether he will be considered is questionable, as Poland already has two drivers in the line-up and his nomination would probably mean the end for Dudek and Janowski.

Andzejs Lebedevs, like Kai Huckenbeck and most recently Luke Becker, proved they have what it takes to compete in the GP. But none of this trio pushes itself to kick one of the established ones out of the GP.

So SPEEDWEEK.com's tip for the wildcards is as follows: Daniel Bewley (GB), Max Fricke (AUS), Tai Woffinden (GB), Maciej Janowski (PL) and Patryk Dudek (PL).



This means that from this year's starting field only Kim Nilsson (S) and Anders Thomsen (DK) would fall through the rust.

Mateusz Cierniak will certainly get wildcard entries. On the reserve list, Kai Huckenbeck could come in first or second. Becker and Lebedevs will certainly appear on the list as well, Dominik Kubera is also conceivable.

Speedway GP 2024 line-up so far:

Top-6 of the 2023 World Cup:

Bartosz Zmarzlik (PL)

Fredrik Lindgren (S)

Martin Vaculik (SK)

Jack Holder (AUS)

Leon Madsen (DK)

Robert Lambert (GB)



European Champion 2023:

Mikkel Michelsen (DK)



From the GP Challenge:

Jason Doyle (AUS)

Szymon Wozniak (PL)

Jan Kvech (CZ)*.



*Attendants, as Martin Vaculik & Robert Lambert are in the top-6.