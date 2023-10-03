Surprise: Kai Huckenbeck in Speedway GP in 2024

For years, the marketer of the Speedway GP, together with the FIM, the motorbike world federation, maintained the practice of relying on proven forces when awarding the permanent wildcards. This way, only little fresh blood came into the series, as current GP riders also fought their way back again and again via the Challenge.

What speaks for this approach is the fact that only very rarely did a driver not race in the Grand Prix who would have belonged there in sporting terms - like the two Russians Artem Laguta and Emil Sayfutdinov, who were excluded for political reasons.



In the nomination of the five permanent wildcards for 2024, a different approach was taken. The two Poles Patryk Dudek and Maciej Janowski, both already top-3 in the world, fall through the rust after a poor GP season. The same goes for Sweden's Kim Nilsson, the long-injured Dane Anders Thomsen and, surprisingly, World Cup ninth-placed Max Fricke from Australia.



Another chance is deservedly given to the young Englishman Dan Bewley, who regularly made the semi-finals this year and won the Grand of Sweden in Malilla. Three-time world champion Tai Woffinden of England has also been seeded.



Surprisingly, Kai Huckenbeck and Dominik Kubera (PL) receive a wildcard. Huckenbeck is the first German since Martin Smolinski in 2014 to be in the series - the second ever. The fifth place goes to Latvian Andzejs Lebedevs.



In the case of Huckenbeck and Lebedevs, it was certainly taken into account that there will be a Grand Prix in Germany and Latvia in 2024. Max Fricke, who would have been the third Australian in the field alongside Jack Holder and Jason Doyle, would have brought less from a marketing point of view.



Besides Huckenbeck, Lebedevs and Kubera, Szymon Wozniak (PL) and Jan Kvech (CZ) are new to the Grand Prix, they qualified via the Challenge. This means that a third of the field is new!



In total we will see drivers from nine nations next year: Poland provides three drivers, as does Great Britain, Australia and Denmark two each. Sweden, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Germany and Latvia are represented with one driver.

Speedway GP 2024 line-up:

Top-6 from the 2023 World Championships:

Bartosz Zmarzlik (PL)

Fredrik Lindgren (S)

Martin Vaculik (SK)

Jack Holder (AUS)

Leon Madsen (DK)

Robert Lambert (GB)



European Champion 2023:

Mikkel Michelsen (DK)



From the GP Challenge:

Jason Doyle (AUS)

Szymon Wozniak (PL)

Jan Kvech (CZ)



Permanent Wildcards:

Daniel Bewley (GB)

Tai Woffinden (GB)

Kai Huckenbeck (D)

Dominik Kubera (PL)

Andzejs Lebedevs (LV)