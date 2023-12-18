Speedway GP: Promoter FIM replaced, growth at last

After the turn of the millennium, the Speedway GP picked up speed in terms of marketing and produced some special moments, which we look back on in the SPEEDWEEK Advent calendar on day 18.

While the Grand Prix remained at a low level in terms of marketing in the first few years due to non-marketing by the FIM, promoter Benfield Sports International brought movement to the scene from 2001. At that time, a Grand Prix was held in Berlin, for the first time also in the gigantic stadium in Cardiff, and in Sweden the race was held in the capital Stockholm instead of Linköping.

The next step followed in the 2002 season with a total of ten Grands Prix and an expansion to Norway and Australia. The aim of tapping into new markets and thus growing the sport is also echoed by current marketer Discovery, which has been at the helm since 2022. While the Grand Prix has repeatedly tried to gain a foothold in countries such as Italy, Norway, Slovenia and Latvia over the years, the series avoided Germany until 2007.

The race in Berlin turned out to be a flash in the pan and so it took ten years for the Grand Prix to come to the Schalke Arena in Gelsenkirchen for its 100th event in history. There was a historically high prize money of €100,000 and the Swede Andreas Jonsson won. The following year, the event was cancelled in a strange way: the track surface had been installed too wet. The race was cancelled and moved to Bydgoszcz in Poland without further ado.

From a sporting perspective, England's Mark Loram opened the new millennium as world champion without having won a Grand Prix. The first decade was characterised by Tony Rickardsson, Jason Crump and Nicki Pedersen, who won the world championships between 2001 and 2009. In 2010, Tomasz Gollob ended Poland's long wait for a world champion since Jerzy Szczakiel in 1973.

Other special moments in the first decade include Tony Rickardsson's unique ride along the rail in Cardiff and Chris Harris' GP victory on the same track in 2007. The Brit delivered a comeback in the final that brought the Principality Stadium to life and became the first local hero to win. It took until 2022 for Daniel Bewley to repeat this triumph for Great Britain.

At the end of the first decade, Russia's Emil Sayfutdinov joined the series in 2009, followed in 2010 by two more young drivers, Chris Holder and Tai Woffinden, who would go on to enjoy success in the Grand Prix in the second decade.