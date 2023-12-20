Speedway GP: Oldest champion, influence of politics

On 20th December, the SPEEDWEEK Advent calendar will take a look at the recent past of the Speedway GP, in which Greg Hancock, Tai Woffinden and Bartosz Zmarzlik won ten world championship titles between them.

After Tomasz Gollob won the title in 2010, the Grand Prix entered a new decade. In 2011, Greg Hancock achieved his second major success 14 years after his first world championship title. The Californian helped shape the decade with a total of three world titles and was an astonishing 46 years old when he won his fourth title in 2016.

Parallel to Hancock's strong run, Tai Woffinden's star was rising, who received a wildcard for the 2013 season after an initial guest appearance in the Grand Prix and fulfilled the trust placed in him 100 per cent. In the year of Martin Smolinski's GP victory in New Zealand, Woffinden became champion for the first time, despite breaking his collarbone twice during the season.

Between Hancock and Woffinden's title wins, Chris Holder became world champion in 2012 and Jason Doyle in 2017, before the era of Bartosz Zmarzlik began in 2019. The Pole has dominated the Grand Prix since 2019 and has only been beaten once in recent years by Russian Artem Laguta. Laguta fought a very exciting duel with the Pole throughout the 2021 season and ultimately won by a narrow margin of three points.

The 2021 title decision was the last under BSI/IMG, with the then promoter and the FIM facing a major challenge in the last two years before the takeover by Discovery. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was a regulatory frenzy around the world, which meant that major events could no longer be held in many countries.

In 2020, the start of the season was repeatedly postponed and individual events were cancelled. In the end, the world championship title was awarded in four events with two races each and only raced in Poland (Wroclaw, Landsberg, Toruń) and the Czech capital Prague.

The situation was similar in 2021: the Grands Prix in Cardiff and Teterow were cancelled, while double events were held in Prague, Wroclaw, Lublin and Toruń. The races in Malilla, Vojens and the only GP in history in Russia in Togliatti were also cancelled. What was special about this season was that ten out of eleven Grands Prix were won by Bartosz Zmarzlik and the eventual world champion Artem Laguta, with the duo racing at a different level.

The 2022 and 2023 seasons also suffered from political influence. Due to the Russian war against Ukraine, Artem Laguta and Emil Sayfutdinov, the then world number 1 and 3, were excluded from the Grand Prix. Zmarzlik won the title twice and was so dominant this year that he could even cope with being excluded from the Grand Prix in Vojens.

An overview of the world champions since 2011:

2011 - Greg Hancock (USA)

2012 - Chris Holder (AUS)

2013 - Tai Woffinden (GB)

2014 - Greg Hancock (USA)

2015 - Tai Woffinden (GB)

2016 - Greg Hancock (USA)

2017 - Jason Doyle (AUS)

2018 - Tai Woffinden (GB)

2019 - Bartosz Zmarzlik (PL)

2020 - Bartosz Zmarzlik (PL)

2021 - Artem Laguta (RUS)

2022 - Bartosz Zmarzlik (PL)

2023 - Bartosz Zmarzlik (PL)