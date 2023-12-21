Tai Woffinden: "Cocky, arrogant 20-year-old"

With three world championship titles in six years, Tai Woffinden is one of the most successful speedway riders of the past decade. We dedicate the 21st day of the SPEEDWEEK Advent calendar to him.

Tai Woffinden stands for action, speed and adrenaline and is therefore a guy who stands out and can also shine with sporting successes. He was born in the UK, but his parents decided to take their son to Australia and let him grow up there.



"That was probably the best childhood my parents could have given me," says Woffinden. "I was very lucky that my parents made that decision. It was hard to leave Australia, especially for me as a 15-year-old."

Woffinden went back to England to further his speedway career and follow in his father Rob's footsteps. It was during this time that the future champion learnt of his father's cancer. "He got to see me win the league with Scunthorpe," Tai recalled of the triumphs in the then Conference League and the subsequent successes in the Premiership and Elite League. "In 2009, Wolverhampton won the Elite League title at Swindon and he was there."

Woffinden's steep rise took him into the Grand Prix for the first time in 2010. "From my point of view, I started at Scunthorpe, developed and won everything there. Then I went to the Premier League, progressed and won everything there. I went to the Elite League, progressed and won everything there. From 2006 to 2009 it was always an upward trend, so I assumed it would be the same the following year. I was a cocky, arrogant 20-year-old."

The season ended in a disappointing 14th place and Woffinden was out of the Grand Prix after one year. "I wasn't physically, mentally or technically ready for it. I didn't have the right crew at the time, I didn't have the right engines, my bikes weren't up to scratch. All these little things. The GPs in 2010 were a good reality check."

That same year, Woffinden lost his father, and after spending the winter in Australia, he returned to Europe in 2011 and worked his way back into the Grand Prix for the 2013 season, for which he received a wildcard.

Woffinden went into the season with the goal of a top-eight finish, a goal that was far exceeded as he won the World Championship ahead of Jaroslaw Hampel. The title went to Greg Hancock in 2014, and Woffinden became champion for the second time in 2015. Tuner Peter Johns played a major part in this. "The engine I'd been driving since the middle of the season was an absolute rocket," said the now 33-year-old. "Although I couldn't start, I was able to overtake everyone on every track. It was incredible, I was 4 to 5 km/h faster than all the other riders."

In 2018, Woffinden became world champion for the third time, making him the only Briton to do so. After a rather weak 2019 season, he won his last World Championship medal in 2020 with silver and has since been looking to build on his previous successes.

"I had a few bad years and my life was a bit crazy," says Woffinden, who lived in Poland and then moved back to England with his family. "There's always something going on in my life. I try to enjoy my life to the full, and I will continue to do so. But I always give 100 per cent in my races. If I didn't believe that I could make it to the front again, I wouldn't be competing in the World Championships."