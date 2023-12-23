Bartosz Zmarzlik: On the way to becoming a record-breaking world champion?

We dedicate the 23rd day of the SPEEDWEEK Advent calendar to Speedway World Champion Bartosz Zmarzlik, who has already won pretty much everything and is preparing to break records.

If you look at Bartosz Zmarzlik's record, it's hard to imagine that the Pole is only 28 years old. His success story began in 2012, when he reached the final of the Grand Prix in Landsberg (Gorzow) at the age of 17 and even beat Tomasz Gollob there. At the time, nobody could have guessed that Zmarzlik would go on to overtake the Polish national hero in the following years and become the most successful speedway rider in his country.

In 2014, Zmarzlik won his first Grand Prix as a wildcard, again in Landsberg, and in 2015 he managed to qualify for the World Championship series on a sporting level. In his very first year as a permanent GP rider, he won world championship bronze in 2016 and also became team world champion with Poland.

The success story continued, Zmarzlik collected title after title and became the third Pole Champion in 2019 after Szczakiel and Gollob. He successfully defended his title in 2020 and followed this up with titles number 3 and 4 in 2022 and 2023. Only in 2021 was the Russian Artem Laguta better, winning the breathtaking duel against Zmarzlik by three points.

Zmarzlik has established a new speedway driving style, no one else drives with so much drive in the corners. He has been making his mark on the sport for years and there is no end in sight to this success story. Because in every race, Bartosz Zmarzlik can never be written off, he usually finds a way to the front and regularly amazes with spectacular manoeuvres.

Zmarzlik is now a four-time speedway world champion and has won gold just as often as Greg Hancock, Barry Briggs and Hans Nielsen. Only Ove Fundin with five and Ivan Mauger and Tony Rickardsson with six titles are more successful. The question is how much longer.

The successes of Bartosz Zmarzlik:



23 Grand Prix victories

Individual world champion: 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023

Team World Champion: 2016, 2017, 2023

European team champion : 2022, 2023

U21 individual world champion : 2015

U21 team world champion: 2012, 2014, 2015

Polish champion: 2021, 2022, 2023