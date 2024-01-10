GP rookie Kai Huckenbeck: "The timing is right"

Ten years after Martin Smolinski became the first German to ride permanently in the Speedway GP, Kai Huckenbeck will fly the German flag in the 2024 season. The North German has already proven himself in the Grand Prix in the 2023 season, winning two races in three appearances.

"I've never been really good in Teterow, it's not really my track," said Huckenbeck in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, looking back on his GP appearances in 2023. "Then there was the nervousness, there are so many factors involved. It was the same in Vojens. In Thorn, I realised that I already felt comfortable on the track in training. I was relaxed and totally at ease, because at some point you realise that it's just a normal race, even though there are of course completely different opponents. But you don't put yourself under so much pressure and you grow into it."

A few days after the Grand Prix in Thorn, the news broke that Huckenbeck had been given a permanent wildcard for 2024 and would therefore be competing in all Grand Prix races. "I didn't expect that," admits Kai. "I was expecting a substitute place, maybe in first or second place. I was surprised that there was a wild card. The phone rang at 12 noon with Phil Morris, that's how I found out. I was speechless at first and was very happy, even though I didn't really realise it at first. It's always been a dream of mine."

"Now is a good time for the Grand Prix," says Huckenbeck, who turns 31 on 23 February. "In recent years, things have always gone uphill and there has also been a certain consistency. You can't deliver every race the way you want to, but I've developed, learnt a lot and have good material. I think I've now reached an age where it should click."