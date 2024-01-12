Kai Huckenbeck on his GP preparations and goals

Kai Huckenbeck will be the second German after Martin Smolinski to be a permanent fixture in this year's Speedway GP. Read the second part of this exclusive interview to find out what the 30-year-old has put together for this.

Kai Huckenbeck's preparations for the season changed with hisnomination for the 2024 Speedway Grand Prix. "We've increased our equipment as much as possible, with new mechanics and a new transporter," the Werlter told SPEEDWEEK.com. "We control everything from Poland so that everything is as simple as possible and without stress. We will always fly over beforehand, sleep in the hotel and prepare ourselves well. Physically, I've been preparing myself for the last few weeks, so I'm ready to go soon."

Huckenbeck is already realising that the Grand Prix is also a very different financially than a season in the normal league. On the positive side, his partners are on board: "It's a huge difference in terms of budget, most of my sponsors came on board on their own. New sponsors have also come on board, so I'm quite well prepared."

The 30-year-old GP rookie is not making the effort without a goal. "Once you're in, you want to stay in," emphasises Huckenbeck. "Maybe a top 7 or top 8, then a wild card is also possible again. But the goal is to finish in the top 6. I know that's a lofty goal, but the others are only cooking with water too."

Huckenbeck could attract additional attention with a successful GP season. "Unfortunately, this is only a marginal sport in Germany, but if you look at the viewing figures for the Grand Prix in Germany last year, it's impressive," he said. "Of course, I'm going to drum up publicity and hope that I can appeal to a lot of young people and give the sport a boost in Germany. But I also know that this is a huge task, because the strongest riders in the world are taking part and I'm looking forward to being a part of it."