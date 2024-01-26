Speedway GP 2024: New idea and additional world championship points

At the speedway GPs in Warsaw and Cardiff this year, an additional ten world championship points will be awarded in a sprint race in qualifying. In the end, these could be decisive in the overall standings.

Qualifying, the result of which determines the order in which the drivers are placed on the grid, will be upgraded for the races in Warsaw (11 May) and Cardiff (17 August). On the day before the two major events on the SGP calendar, a sprint race for championship points will be held instead of the traditional qualifying session.

At these two events, the 16 participants will be drawn into four groups of four riders each and will take to the track twice for two minutes. In these groups, the participants try to achieve the fastest lap in their quartet, as the winner of each group qualifies for an extra heat in which the four fastest riders take part.

Entry into this sprint race, which is ridden over four laps and for which the fastest of the qualifiers is the first to choose the starting position, rewards the riders with points for the overall standings. The winner receives four championship points, second three, third two and the last-placed driver one point. In addition, the winner of the sprint race is also the first to choose his starting position for the following day's Grand Prix.

At all other Grands Prix, qualifying takes place without a sprint race. Qualifying will also be introduced for the SGP2 events in Malilla, Riga and Torun in the 2024 season.

"We want to offer the fans watching in the stadiums and at home something more, the sprint races give qualifying more meaning," says SGP Race Director Phil Morris. The Englishman emphasises that the points awarded can be decisive in the end. "There are a total of ten championship points in this one race, so that could be hugely significant. It could make the difference between a driver becoming world champion or not. Or whether he wins a medal. And it could affect the chances of staying in the series for 2025."