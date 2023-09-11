Speedway Team Cup: DMV White Tigers take the title

The DMV White Tigers of MSC Diedenbergen have won the Speedway Team Cup, the substructure of the German national league. Third place in the final race in Olching was enough for the Hessians to triumph.

With only four teams, the 2023 Speedway Team Cup began with a home win for MSC Cloppenburg at the end of April. The White Tigers of MSC Diedenbergen kept up well with second place and were able to put themselves in a brilliant position for the season finale in Olching with a home win in July as well as an away win in Berghaupten. With eight match points, they already had a hand on the pot - only with a last place finish and the victory of MSC Cloppenburg could Diedenbergen still have lost the title.

In Olching, Diedenbergen had to do without Lukas Wegener (fall) from the third round onwards, but the Hessians were able to save third place with a decimated squad. Since the Fighters from MSC Cloppenburg finished last, the title was no longer in their grasp.

In the duel for the victory, the selection of MSC Olching, the only club that participates in the Bundesliga and the Team Cup in Germany, relegated the Black Forest Eagles to second place with a nine-point lead. In the overall standings, the Olching team even managed to jump into second place.

Results Speedway Team Cup Olching:



1st MSC Olching, 39 points: Valentin Grobauer 13, Erik Bachhuber 11, Patrick Hyjek 4, Kacper Cymerman 11.

2nd Black Forest Eagles Berghaupten, 30 points: Krzysztof Sadurski 10, Celina Liebmann 5, Mario Häusl 6, Tim Widera 9.

DMV White Tigers Diedenbergen, 26 points: Sandro Wassermann 8, Marius Hillebrand 9, Lukas Wegener 1, Levin Cording 8.

4th MSC Cloppenburg Fighters, 25 points: René Deddens 11, Jonny Wynant 5, Marlon Hegener 7, Carl Wynant 2.



Final standings:

1st DMV White Tigers Diedenbergen, 9 match points, 134 run points.

2nd MSC Olching, 6 / 128

3rd MSC Cloppenburg Fighters, 5 / 122

4th Black Forest Eagles Berghaupten, 4 / 96