René Deddens ends his active career at the end of 2024

René Deddens from MSC Cloppenburg is facing his last speedway season. On 1 October, the local hero and captain of the Cloppenburg Fighters will symbolically hang up his steel shoes.

On this date, the MSC invites you to the big 'René Deddens Farewell Gala' at the Cloppenburg Motodrom. Deddens, known as RD7, is already promising all fans a fast-paced driver line-up.

Before his farewell race, the Emsteker can be seen twice more in front of his home crowd. On Saturday, 27 April, at the home race of his 'Fighters' in the Team Cup and at the floodlit 'Night of the Fights' race, which will be held in the Soeste city on 23 August due to international predicate dates.

Meik Lüders is also delighted that his former protégé René Deddens will be back at the start of the Störtebeker Super Cup at the Motodrom Halbemond on Whitsunday, 19 May. "Then we can give him a dignified farewell here after the race at his last appearance in East Frisia."

Meik Lüders has a special relationship with René Deddens. "Everything I was able to experience with René and his family is a priceless time that I would never want to miss. I remember how I was able to win over Flitzer [meaning Deddens as a child] back then because I had the photos of the press conference in Bad Zwischenahn with the sponsor repeated, because René arrived late with his parents. When they arrived, his father Toni was almost at the end of his tether because René had been crying in the car the whole time because he wouldn't be in the team photo. I just couldn't bear to look at that and we took the photos again. Afterwards, at the meeting in the clubhouse, René sat on my lap, looked at me and said that I was now his friend. From then on, I accompanied him as a friend, coach and mechanic for twelve years."

In June 2010, Deddens wanted to hang up his steel shoes. The now 31-year-old decided against a career as a speedway pro and became a police officer. However, the planned break from the sport didn't last much more than a year, after which he returned to racing in various speedway leagues, albeit semi-professionally and with a lot of fun alongside his main job as a civil servant.

However, René Deddens will not be lost to the sport of speedway and especially to MSC Cloppenburg after the end of his active career. His future job will be away from the track. As Mario Trupkovic's successor, he will organise the 'Night of the Fights' field of riders. Deddens is also planning to obtain an international race director's licence.

However, René Deddens has never been keen on long track, as he once said: "Long track doesn't give me a kick. You have a bit more speed, but after the first corner it's usually a duck walk. The physical contact and the real fights are missing. What's more, people who don't really get on well in speedway usually switch to long track."