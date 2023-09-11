Speedway U21 Championship: Norick Blödorn has reached the finish line

The final of the German Speedway U21 Championship could not take place on the original date due to weather conditions, was moved to September and then became a clear affair for Norick Blödorn.

Norick Blödorn had already collected silver and bronze in the past years besides winning the German Championship, but the U21 title was still missing. In Ludwigslust, the only professional in the field was unstoppable and won with a maximum.

In the second heat, Blödorn defeated last year's champion Erik Bachhuber coming from the red starting spot and remained unbeaten in the following heats as well. In the penultimate heat, the 19-year-old met Jonny Wynant, who still had the chance to challenge Blödorn for the title with eleven out of twelve points. Blödorn again left no stone unturned and crossed the finish line as the winner in his fifth heat as well. Wynant finished on 13 points after losing to the champion and claimed the bronze medal, silver went to Bachhuber.

Results Speedway-U21-DM Ludwigslust:

1st Norick Blödorn, 15 points

2nd Erik Bachhuber, 14

3rd Jonny Wynant, 13

4th Marlon Hegener, 12

5th Ben Ernst, 11

6th Ben Iken, 9

7th Hannah Grunwald, 9

8th Patryk Hyjek, 8

9th Tom Meyer, 5

10th Manuel Rau, 5

11th Patricia Erhart, 5

12th Mika Frehse, 4

13th Lucas Rath, 3

14th Lukas Wegner, 2

15th Niklas Schmidt, 1

16th Nick Colin Haltermann, 1