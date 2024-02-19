How Norick Blödorn left his mark on the rulebook

Last year, Norick Blödorn missed out on a medal at the European Under-19 Speedway Championships, although he was level on points with Damian Ratajczak and Mathias Pollestad. As the rules only provided for a play-off for first place, Blödorn lost out and finished fourth.

There was further controversy surrounding the SGP2 race in Vojens, which Blödorn finished prematurely and was consequently not allowed to race in the German Championship in Güstrow the next day due to differing interpretations of the regulations.

"Prague was a disaster round for me, a black day. I had no speed, no starts and that was a day when nothing worked at all," said Blödorn, looking back on the 2023 U21 World Championships. "Before Landsberg (Gorzow), I was a bit unlucky because I crashed the weekend before and tore a muscle bundle in my thigh. The track was relatively bad and it started quite late, although it was planned earlier. The track conditions didn't make it any easier. Nevertheless, I was at the front and in the semis. That was our goal before the race, to get into the semis every time."

The third and final race in Vojens gave rise to much discussion. Blödorn: "I was leading in the first run, then there was a cancellation and I came third in the repechage. In the next run, I was first taken down through no fault of my own and won the repeat run. But then I was in pain and couldn't continue the race. In terms of riding, I could have done well there and felt comfortable on the track. Then there were decisions that evening, and this is now official, that were not correct, and as a result there are now new rules. I don't want to say that the rules were completely wrong, because it was a matter of interpretation. That's why they've now been written more precisely."

"As a result of the evening in Vojens, I was denied the start in Güstrow, although there was no basis for this in the rule book," explained the North German in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "I will feel the consequences this year for not taking part in the German Championship. But it happened and it's sad in a way that I'm the reason for a change in the rules. In the end, however, I'm vindicated and that's a bit satisfying when you see the stress we had with the officials during the night and how long we spent on the phone because nobody knew what was going on."

"I was excluded due to a paragraph that applies if you don't take part in the race event," the 19-year-old explained. "But I took part in training, won a race and am listed in the results. That's why I did take part and wasn't banned by the race doctor, which has been written about from time to time. There is a rule that results in a ban. This applies if you don't travel to a predicate. I was told that evening that this rule would apply in my case and that was clearly not the case. It's difficult and you can talk yourself silly. Now, for the new season, it has been clearly defined what the penalty will be if you are suspended by the doctor, how it will be interpreted if you withdraw during the race or if you don't turn up to the race at all."

But not only has this paragraph in the rulebook been amended, in future there will also be a play-off for all podium places in the event of a tie. "So I am responsible for two changes and have left my mark on the rule book," says Blödorn.