Speedway: When Egon Müller put the crown on his head

From a German perspective, great moments in speedway are few and far between compared to long track racing. Alongside Martin Smolinski's magnificent night in the 2014 New Zealand GP, there is only one moment that still stands out 40 years later: Egon Müller's 1983 World Championship triumph in Norden.

On 4 September, Egon had scored the maximum 12 points after four rounds in the Speedway World Final at the Motodrom Halbemond, and second place in the final round would have been enough for him to become champion. Müller had a miserable start against Mitch Shirra, Tony Kasper and Hans Nielsen from second on the grid, but passed Kasper and Shirra on the inside line in the first corner. At the end of the third lap, Nielsen, who was in a commanding lead, retired with a broken chain and Müller was one of the few riders to become world champion with a maximum.

With the title of Speedway World Champion, Egon made himself immortal; after him, no German came anywhere near a world championship medal. "I did my thing, I was unbeatable on the sand and grass tracks for over ten years," emphasises Müller. "Then I also became world champion in speedway. But they will hold it against me for 100 years that I bought the track, that they built the track for me. People still talk about that in England today. Back then, there were really high-calibre title contenders in Michael Lee, Billy Sanders, Erik Gundersen and Hans Nielsen. But they all had to recognise that they weren't fast enough that day - it's as simple as that."

"Nobody made the track for me, it was just a bit looser than usual because they had put a new surface on it and it wasn't firm," said the now 75-year-old Müller. "I was the only one who was still walking around the track with a screwdriver at 10 p.m. and removing all the stains. I wrote down in my book where the soft spots were and where I could look for a drive - and where I shouldn't go under any circumstances. I still have the book today. If you look at the drawing of the track where I entered the grip, you'll see an impossible ideal line - but it worked."

The video shows the decisive run, this one special German moment in the 100-year history of speedway. Who better to commentate it for us than Egon himself: