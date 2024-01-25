Speedway GP: Chance of sporting qualification increased

Thanks to a rule change, the sporting route into the Speedway Grand Prix via the qualifying rounds and the Challenge will be upgraded: in future, the top four from the Challenge will move on to the World Championship.

The possibility of getting into the Speedway Grand Prix on a sporting level will increase in the 2024 season.



The European Championship, from which the champion secures their place in the 2025 Grand Prix, still offers a chance.

The second sporting route into the Grand Prix is via the qualifying rounds and the Challenge, which will be held in Pardubitz this year. A total of 54 riders will be nominated by their federations, with the top four from the Challenge ultimately making it into the GP - one more rider than before. In return, only four instead of five permanent wildcards will be awarded by the promoter and the FIM.

"By making this fourth place available, the qualifying rounds become more important," said SGP Race Director Phil Morris. "Qualifying is no easy task and the Challenge is a very tough race. We felt that we needed to take away one of our permanent wildcards and give it to the drivers competing in the sporting qualifiers."

To get into the Challenge, the drivers first have to secure one of the top four places in the qualifying rounds, one of which will be held in Abensberg. In the Challenge in Pardubitz, Czech Republic, the top four will then secure their ticket for the 2025 Grand Prix.

Rider line-up for the 2025 Speedway GP:

- Top six from the 2024 Grand Prix

- Top four from the Challenge

- European Champion

- Four permanent wildcards from promoter Discovery/FIM

- One organiser wildcard and two track reserves per GP