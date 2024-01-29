Today Jerzy Szczakiel would be 75: Unforgotten champion

On 2 September 1973, Jerzy Szczakiel achieved the greatest success of his racing career in front of 93,000 enthusiastic fans at the Slaski Stadium in Landsberg/Poland and became Speedway World Champion. Today he would be 75 years old.

After 20 runs in the final of the 1973 individual world championship, the "man from the box", as they called him afterwards, unexpectedly led the standings with the legendary New Zealand speedway rider Ivan Mauger with 13 points each, which is why an additional jump-off had to be decided.

A race in which the German referee Georg "Schorsch" Traunspurger raised the start tape very quickly and fast starter Ivan Mauger missed the start, but caught up with Jerzy Szczakiel (pronounced Schakiel) in the second bend of the second lap and attacked him on the inside. However, the New Zealander touched Mauger's rear wheel and despite the fact that Mauger was on the track, Szczakiel continued his race and completed the last two laps alone. Under these unusual circumstances, he became the first Polish Speedway World Champion.

The flourishing career that began in Opole in 1967 reached its first high point in 1971: Szczakiel first won the pairs world championship in Rybnik together with Andrzej Wyglenda. In the same stadium, he became Polish runner-up and made his debut in the final of the individual world championships in Gothenburg, Sweden, which he finished without scoring any points.

After that, we heard and read little about him, and his nomination for the 1973 world final (alongside four other compatriots) was a sensation in itself. Almost none of the huge crowd had Szczakiel on their radar before the final, their interest was focussed on Edward Jancarz, Pawel Waloszek, Jan Mucha and above all Sonnyboy Zenon Plech.

The opening victory in Heat 4 against Peter Collins and John Boulger was arousing the interest of the western fans in particular. This was followed by a win over multi-world champion Ivan Mauger and the stadium began to boil. Only in his last two heats did Szczakiel concede one point each to Russia's Grigory Khlinovsky and Denmark's Ole Olsen. In the end, he and Mauger were tied at the top with 13 points.

It would almost have been three if it hadn't been for Heat 19, which went down in speedway history: Plech and the then USSR representative Grigori Chlynovski could still have scored 13 points, but they would have had to win this heat to do so. But they touched, Plech crashed, the referee allowed the race to continue to the chequered flag and Peter Collins won. According to the rules, Traunspurger scored the run-in after lap 3 with Plech in second place (title chance gone, but that at least saved him the bronze medal) and Chlynowski was disqualified for causing the crash.

Due to the isolation in the Eastern Bloc at the time, the new world champion was rarely seen in the West, such as a year later in Krumbach near Augsburg in Swabia, where Jerzy stood on the podium alongside compatriot Henryk Glucklich (his real name) and our steel shoe legend Manfred Poschenrieder from Kempten. He was denied a career like his compatriots Jancarz and Plech in the professional country of Great Britain.

In 1979, Szczakiel decided to end his career after suffering a serious spinal injury; a full recovery was the most important thing for him.

After his career, Szczakiel was always a valued expert. In his honour, a special driver is awarded the "Szczakiel" every year at the Ekstraliga gala. He also has a star on the Avenue of Polish Sports Stars in Wladyslawowo. This year, the final race of the European Speedway Championship in Landsberg is also named after him.

On 1 September 2020, Jerzy Szczakiel died after a long illness at the age of 71 - one day before the 2 September that put his name on the speedway world map forever. The Pole would have turned 75 today, 28 January.

Jerzy Szczakiel (28 January 1949 - 1 September 2020)

Speedway individual world champion 1973

Speedway pairs world champion 1971

Speedway team world championship bronze medallist 1974