Exclusive: Porsche presents the 911 GT3 R racing car

Porsche presents a spectacular circuit vehicle for sports car enthusiasts and collectors at Rennsport Reunion 7 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The 911 GT3 R rennsport with up to 456 kW (620 hp) is based on the new 911 GT3 R of the 992 generation. The limited-edition track tool follows a design-oriented approach and benefits technically from freedoms that defy motorsport regulations. This year, the international Porsche meeting at the Californian race track will take place from 28 September to 1 October. More than 80,000 visitors are expected to attend the four-day event.

One of the special features of the collector's item, which is limited to 77 units, is the strikingly designed bodywork. The Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport combines the powerful appearance of a competition vehicle with modern design elements. At the same time, it quotes from the sports car manufacturer's motorsport history without drifting into a retro look. Elementary performance factors of the original GT3 model such as air resistance and aerodynamic downforce remain largely untouched. As a purebred racing car, the shape of the 911 GT3 R rennsport continues to follow function - but in a particularly emotional and attractive way.

"The new Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport probably offers the most original form of driving a nine-eleven-based racing car," emphasises Thomas Laudenbach, Head of Motorsport. "It produces goosebump factors practically on the assembly line and pairs the finest motorsport technology with the design language typical of Porsche. With its exceptional performance, the 911 GT3 R rennsport makes the history of our brand tangible and audible. It fits in well that we are presenting it to the large fan community at the Rennsport Reunion 7 in Laguna Seca. It is an exclusive offer to our customers that really only knows one limit: the limited edition of 77 examples."

The extraordinary sports car was designed by Grant Larson and Thorsten Klein from the Style Porsche team. "The 911 GT3 R rennsport enters the race as the logical successor to the modern Porsche 935. While the 935 was technically based on the near-production 911 GT2 RS Clubsport, the 911 GT3 R rennsport uses the current 911 GT3 R of the 992 generation as its basis. Beneath the largely redesigned carbon skin is a thoroughbred racing car," emphasises Larson. The US-American was head of special projects and motorsport vehicles at Style Porsche for 14 years and is responsible for the special vehicles of the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur together with Thorsten Klein. Thorsten Klein adds: "We have given the edition model a little more width and visually stretched the length, at the same time it stands very low on shapely wheels. This gives it perfect proportions and makes it look even more spectacular."

Striking design with a powerful look and a fat end

Basically, only the front bonnet and roof have been taken over from the standard GT3 R. All other body elements have been modified. Larson and his team largely adopted the aerodynamically sophisticated geometry of the vehicle's nose with its cooling air intakes and ducts. The designers set visual accents in the area of the side fins and flics. They are now framed by a cheek and protected against damage by foreign contacts. The radically altered shape of the front wheel arches' air intake and exhaust underlines the more self-confident appearance. Conventional exterior mirrors are omitted and replaced by a digital counterpart. A system of three cameras integrated into the outer skin of the vehicle and monitors in the cockpit take over this task.

The adaptations at the rear of the racing car are particularly distinctive. The dominant component is the mighty rear wing, which faces the wind. Its design is reminiscent of the legendary Brumos Porsche 935/77, with which the American Peter Gregg, together with the Dutchman Toine Hezemans and the German Rolf Stommelen, took the seventh overall victory for a Porsche at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1978.

The bold interpretation at the rear develops a visual impact that is also reflected in the downforce values: To ensure that the load on the horizontal elements remains within the norm, they receive two additional vertical supports. In their function, they are reminiscent of the Porsche 962 Le Mans racing car, thus bridging the gap between past and present. A light strip made of fine LED strips with now illuminated letters of the Porsche lettering characterises the overall wider rear section. One level lower, the largely open rear apron dispenses with grille covers and cladding for weight reasons. This allows a clear view of the technology behind it and thus also of the exhaust system with its two centrally positioned tailpipes.

The special design claim of the 911 GT3 R racing is also reflected in the slightly revised interior. The monitors of the two side exterior cameras blend harmoniously into the interior on the left and right. Special graphics for the start screen of the central display and the limitation badge on the instrument panel pick up on the shapes of the racing car. Ambient lighting takes up the theme of the colour-adjustable main headlights for the interior. All safety features comply with applicable FIA standards. The particularly rigid cage construction only allows the installation of a driver's seat. Like the 911 GT3 R used worldwide, the limited "rennsport" is thus a single-seat vehicle.

With their special design, the 18-inch rims from BBS in the special "rennsport" design also catch the eye. They combine all the technical requirements that a competition wheel with central locking must fulfil with a high design standard. Porsche Motorsport paints them in Dark Silver metallic as standard.

New colour concept with extended customisation options

When it comes to the colour concept, the 911 GT3 R racing car breaks new ground. Porsche offers the new collector's item ex works with a bodyshell painted in Agate Grey Metallic and bodywork in pure carbon. On request, there is a choice of seven colours for the paintwork of the carbon outer skin, which are offered for the first time ex works for a motorsport vehicle, including star ruby or signal orange, for example. In addition, there are three exclusive paint designs that allow for further individualisation. Thorsten Klein, Style Porsche project manager for GT3 R racing: "Porsche is characterised by its rich history. This is especially true in racing. We have therefore been inspired, but by no means did we want to make a copy or a clear retro paint job. The three options selected are about reinterpretations with a sense of proportion and not an intrusive nod to history."

The "Racing Reunion Design" borrows from classic motorsport colours and unrolls a wave across the extremely sculpted surfaces. Its sweep is reminiscent of the legendary Corkscrew corner combination at Laguna Seca, the site of the world premiere of the 911 GT3 R rennsport. This homage underscores the proportions of the vehicle and its rear wing. This is also ensured by the still visible carbon surfaces. Together with the optional paint finishes, they are generally covered with a silk matt clear coat. "Flacht Design" features the colours traditionally used by Porsche Motorsport with the red and white scheme. This colour scheme plays visually with the wide wings in particular. The term "Flacht" is dedicated to the district within the Porsche development centre in Weissach, where the motorsport department is located. Number three is called "Speed Icon Design". It relies on different shades of blue, which above all focus on the pronounced width of the vehicle.

Even more powerful racing engine

Basically, the 911 GT3 R racing car is based on Porsche's current GT3 racing car. Compared to the 911 GT3 R of the 992 generation, however, the limited edition model overrides the strict requirements of a motorsport homologation or restrictions imposed by a "Balance of Performance" (BoP). The development team led by Dr.-Ing. Andreas Singer has used these additional freedoms with numerous technical refinements to create an even more emotional circuit car. It combines a higher engine output with reduced weight and a spectacular design with a ravishing soundtrack in the style of the 911 RSR. The result is arguably the sharpest track tool Porsche has ever put into collector's hands.

In particular, the 4.2-litre six-cylinder boxer engine of the 911 GT3 R, which revs up to 9,400 rpm, benefits from the removal of the fetters imposed by the regulations: it reaches a power peak of up to 456 kW (620 hp). This corresponds to a power output of up to 148 hp per litre of displacement - a record-breaking value for the naturally aspirated engine of a GT racing car. It is thus significantly more powerful than the original power unit, which can develop up to 416 kW (565 hp) in the 911 GT3 R, depending on the BoP rating. The water-cooled four-valve engine with direct petrol injection was designed to run on E25 fuels. These include bio-ethanol fuels and so-called ReFuel as well as regeneratively produced eFuels, which enable almost CO2-neutral operation. With their lower knock tendency, they pave the way for sharper ignition angles and increased compression in the six combustion chambers. The pistons and camshafts, which were developed specifically for the GT3 R racing engine, allow for increased performance especially when running on E25 fuels. However, the engine can also run on conventional fuels.

The power transmission to the rear wheels, including the sequential six-speed claw gearbox, originates from the 911 GT3 R with only minor modifications. Gear changes are made via steering wheel paddles that control an electronic gearshift actuator. The transmission ratio of the fourth, fifth and sixth forward gears corresponds to the Daytona set-up of the GT3 race car. In sixth gear, at an engine speed of 9,000 rpm, it allows a top speed around 20 km/h higher than the shorter, FIA homologated gear ratio version of the GT3 R.

In the open-top version, the racing exhaust system with centrally positioned twin tailpipes comes up with an unadulterated, particularly emotional engine sound. Two quieter versions with silencers and catalytic converters are available for use on race tracks with noise restrictions.

The chassis is also basically the same as the GT3 race car. At the front axle, a state-of-the-art double wishbone layout continues to guide the wheels, while a multi-link construction is used at the rear. The five-way adjustable racing shock absorbers from KW have a blow-off function. Porsche Motorsport delivers the 911 GT3 R racing with a specific basic set-up. Further adjustments can be made using so-called shims. The advantage of these shims is that they allow fine adjustments without time-consuming measurement of the chassis.

Another unique selling point of the car is the racing tyres offered by Michelin exclusively for GT3 R racing customers. These tyres benefit from a new construction and tread compound that, compared to the Michelin Pilot Sport M S9 (S9M), bring improved warm-up behaviour and optimised drivability. At the same time, the specially developed design of the tyre sidewall blends seamlessly with the visual appearance of the vehicle.

The aluminium monobloc racing brake system from AP gets brake pads with titanium backing plates. They reduce the unsprung masses by about one kilogram. The new FT3.5 safety tank with a capacity of 117 litres also serves to save weight: it weighs one kilogram less than before and can also be used in racing in the 911 GT3 R in future. Another weight saving results from the omission of the air conditioning. Ventilation for the driver is provided by the seat cooling concept of the 911 GT3 R. Overall, the developers are aiming for a kerb weight of 1,240 kilograms for the 911 GT3 R racing car. This would equate to a power-to-weight ratio of 2.0 kg/hp.

Porsche Motorsport is offering the limited 911 GT3 R rennsport ex works at a price of 951,000 Euro (1,046,000 USD) plus country-specific VAT and options.