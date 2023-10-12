Victory: KTM X-BOW GT2 with successful US premiere

In Indianapolis, the KTM X-BOW GT2 celebrated its debut in the USA in GT America. With a pole position, a podium finish and a victory, Kevin Woods and Chicago Performance were able to prove their quality.

A pole position, a podium finish and, to top it all off, a victory - the first appearance of the KTM X-BOW GT2 in American motorsport could not have gone better. At the time-honoured Indianapolis Motor Speedway, of all places, Kevin Woods and Chicago Performance ensured a successful race premiere for the vehicle on US soil. The KTM customer team beat the competition in the GT2 class of GT America, which was entered for the first time.

"In the first race we already proved that we are competitive," said Kevin Woods, who caused several surprises in Indianapolis. One of them was pole position, which gave him the best starting position of any GT2 car in the field. "We made great progress throughout the weekend and made some more changes for the second race. These paid off and allowed us to fight for the top step on the podium," said Woods.

In the race itself, the US American showed a lot of tact. He was able to avoid a collision in the early stages and thus lay the foundation for victory. In the following laps, he managed his lead and clearly pulled away from his pursuers.

Much to the delight of his team manager Al Uscinski, Woods came through the 40-minute race flawlessly and ultimately crossed the finish line as the winner. "This was an indescribable weekend and the well-deserved reward for all the weeks of hard work and elaborate preparations in the workshop," said Uscinski, who has a long and successful relationship with KTM.

"American motorsport is an important platform for KTM X-BOW. The race premiere of the KTM X-BOW GT2 in the USA was correspondingly significant," summed up Michael Wölfling, Managing Director of KTM Sportcar GmbH. "With the pole position, the fastest race lap and the victory, the Chicago Performance team has put a real exclamation mark and represented the brand in the best possible way. Al Uscinski, Kevin Woods and the entire crew deserve a lot of thanks for their efforts."

But success on the track was not the only thing that mattered to KTM. "The GT2 sector is developing very positively and we are proud to have strong partners on our side for the future. We are looking forward to more customer teams following Chicago Performance's example and we will see even more KTM vehicles on the tracks," says Wölfling.

The GT2 category celebrated its premiere in international motorsport in 2021. In addition to the Fanatec GT2 European Series, vehicles in this category are eligible to start in more and more racing series.