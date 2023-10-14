Champion Hauser/Pommer triumph at Nürburgring

Gary Hauser and Markus Pommer went into the final race weekend of the Prototype Cup Germany at the Nürburgring as already established champions. The Racing Experience drivers also prevailed in the Eifel.

Gary Hauser (31/LUX) and Markus Pommer (32/Untereisesheim, both Racing Experience) are the big dominators of the 2023 season in the Prototype Cup Germany. The Duqueine pairing had already clinched the drivers' title early at the last race weekend in Assen. Spurred on by this, Hauser/Pommer now also won Saturday's race at the Nürburgring. It is already their fourth race win of the year. In an exciting and spectacular race, second place went to Ligier JS P320 driver Nigel Moore (31/GBR, Aust Motorsport), who competed alone. The podium was completed by his brand colleagues Jan Marschalkowski (20/Inning am Ammersee) and Guilherme de Oliveira (18/PRT, both MRS GT-Racing).

Markus Pommer had initially started the race from pole position. However, the former ADAC GT Masters driver braked a little late in turn one, so that Felipe Laser (34/Leipzig) in the Frikadelli Racing Ligier took the lead. The man of the first lap, however, was certainly Aust driver Moore, who was able to move up from eleventh on the grid to fourth position and thus drove behind brand colleague Guilherme de Oliveira from MRS GT-Racing.

Laser and Pommer fought for the lead in the further course of the race, but in the end Laser was able to gain a small lead before the obligatory pit stops. De Oliveira and Moore also did not exchange positions in the first part of the race. Moore, however, had then completed his stop as early as possible, which ultimately put him ahead of de Oliveira's teammate Jan Marschalkowski. The lead in the second half of the race was then initially held by Lasers' partner Klaus Abbelen (63/Barweiler). However, the local hero was unable to keep up with the ultimate pace in the leading field and ultimately finished the race in eleventh place. However, he could be happy about the triumph in the Trophy classification.

At the front of the field, the way was clear for Gary Hauser, who had taken over the Racing Experience-Duqueine from Markus Pommer and finally also drove to victory. Behind him, Moore and an ADAC Sports Foundation protégé, Marschalkowski, who was once again in great form, fought an attractive duel on the track, which also thrilled the numerous spectators on site. In the end, however, Marschalkowski could not find a way past the Brit. Due to a penalty for crossing a white line, de Oliveira/Marschalkowski were given a five-second penalty, but third place remained. The duo also won the Junior classification.

Fourth place went to Oscar Tunjo (27/COL) and Julien Apothéloz (22/CHE, both Van Ommen Racing by DataLab) in another Duqueine ahead of brand colleagues Gustavo Kyrila (29/BRA) and Nico Göhler (20/Grasleben, both BWT Mücke Motorsport). Duqueine driver Xavier Lloveras (23/ESP, Mühlner Motorsport) finished sixth after a drive-through penalty. Seventh went to Valentino Catalano (17/Westheim) and Robin Rogalski (23/POL, both DKR Engineering-Duqueine). Sebastian von Gartzen (30/Butzbach) and Maximilian Hackländer (33/Rüthen, both Konrad Motorsport) completed the top eight in the Ginetta G61-LT-P3.

Markus Pommer - Winner for Racing Experience

"It's been a perfect weekend so far. At the start I was a bit blinded by the sun at first, saw the traffic lights badly and so didn't get away well. In turn one I wanted to brake as late as possible so that nobody would hit my rear. But that's how I lost the lead. Then I was going quite fast, but the brakes overheated a bit because I was following. So I decided to take a bit of pace out of it to save the tyres for Gary. He finished the race really well. We are very happy with the win."

Gary Hauser - Winner for Racing Experience

"I had been able to overtake Klaus Abbelen quickly, he made way fairly. After that, I just drove my boot down, knowing that it's very difficult to overtake here at the Nürburgring. I knew that if I didn't make a mistake, nobody would pass me. But we won't celebrate the victory today, because tomorrow is race two at the Nürburgring - and the alarm clock will certainly ring before seven o'clock. We'll do the celebrating on Sunday evening."

Nigel Moore - Second place for Aust Motorsport

"We have a new engineer this weekend, so in that respect the result is obviously great. The start was just incredible when I made up seven positions. After that I just wanted to bring the car home. I also briefly attacked the Duqueine in front of me in the second section, but I didn't want to take any risks as we are not in the title race. It was a super race. The team did a sensational job."