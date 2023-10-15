Tunjo/Apothéloz win in Prototype Cup Germany

Sunday's race of the Prototype Cup Germany at the Nürburgring offered entertaining entertainment and mighty spectacle on the track. At the end of a turbulent race, Oscar Tunjo (27/COL) and Julien Apothéloz (22/CHE, both Van Ommen Racing by DataLab) won in the Duqueine D08. Second place went to Ligier JS P320 driver Nigel Moore (31/GBR, Aust Motorsport). Gustavo Kyrila (29/BRA) and Nico Göhler (20/Grasleben, both BWT Mücke Motorsport) completed the podium in another Duqueine. "The joy is immense, of course. We started the season with a race win and end the year with a triumph. It's the perfect end to the season," cheered Apothéloz, who also became vice-champion in the drivers' standings together with Tunjo.

Initially, Göhler had started the race from pole position. But on the second lap, Nigel Moore had already overtaken the BWT Mücke Motorsport driver and taken the lead. As the race progressed, Moore pulled away slightly at the front, while Göhler also had to relinquish second position to Jacob Erlbacher (23/Böblingen, Gebhardt Motorsport) in the Duqueine. Midway through the race, race control then called the safety car onto the track to recover Valentino Catalano's (17/Westheim, DKR Engineering) Duqueine, which was stationary at the side of the track, which equalised the gaps at the front. The eventual race winner Apothéloz was in sixth place at this stage of the race.

When the track was cleared again, the pit stop window opened immediately. Göhler's team-mate Kyrila initially held the lead after the driver change, but quickly had to let sole starter Moore and Tunjo, who had taken over from Apothéloz, pass. The two then pulled away at the head of the 15-car field and crossed the finish line in the order of Moore ahead of Tunjo. The Briton, however, was given a five-second penalty because he drove in an illegal serpentine line to warm up the tyres after the grid sign on the opening lap. So the victory went to Tunjo/Apothéloz. The Swiss also won the Junior classification.

A duel between Kyrila and Jacob Erlbacher for third place was well worth seeing. However, the Gebhardt Motorsport driver could not find a way past and finished the race in fourth place. Fifth place went to Xavier Lloveras (23/ESP, Mühlner Motorsport), who also competed alone in another Duqueine. Sixth place went to guest entrants Klaus Abbelen (63/Barweiler) and Felipe Laser (34/Leipzig, both Frikadelli Racing), which meant triumph in the Trophy standings for Abbelen.

Seventh place went to Ligier brand colleagues Jan Marschalkowski (20/Inning am Ammersee) and Guilherme de Oliveira (18/PRT, both MRS GT-Racing) ahead of Max van der Snel (20/NLD) and Mark van der Snel (52/NLD, both More Motorsport by Reiter) in another Ligier.

Max van der Snel thus secured the 2023 title in the Junior classification. His father Mark van der Snel also had reason to celebrate. He became champion in the Trophy classification. The title in the team classification went to Racing Experience. Gary Hauser (31/LUX) and Markus Pommer (32/Untereisesheim, both Racing Experience) had already been crowned drivers' champions.