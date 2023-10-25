FIA GT World Cup: WRT and ROWE Racing represent BMW

BMW M Motorsport returns to the world's most spectacular GT city race in 2023 after a four-year absence - the FIA GT World Cup in Macau. On 18/19 November, BMW M Team WRT and ROWE Racing will each take on the ultimate challenge in the street canyons of the legendary "Guia Circuit" with a BMW M4 GT3. A real Macau expert will be on the grid for ROWE Racing: Augusto Farfus. The BMW M factory driver won the race in 2018. In the BMW M Team WRT car designed by Premium Technology Partner Shell, Sheldon van der Linde celebrates his Macau debut.

Both BMW M Motorsport teams have competed in Macau on several occasions and have plenty of experience. BMW M Team WRT won the 2016 FIA GT World Cup and celebrated further podium finishes. ROWE Racing competed with the BMW M6 GT3 in the same year and in 2017. In 2019, the team finished second and third on the podium. Farfus celebrated his victories in qualifying and the 2018 Main Race with the BMW M6 GT3 of BMW M Team Schnitzer. In his last appearance so far before the 2019 pandemic, Farfus finished fourth in both races.

Andreas Roos (Head of BMW M Motorsport): "It's fantastic that we can finally return to Macau for the first time post-pandemic this year. I myself was there once a long time ago with Formula 3 and I'm really looking forward to being there now for the first time in the FIA GT World Cup. It will also be the first appearance for the BMW M4 GT3 at the 'Guia Circuit', but the car has proven over the past two years that it is good for victories on all types of tracks. ROWE Racing and BMW M Team WRT are among the best GT teams in the world and both have a lot of experience in Macau. Of course, this is especially true for Augusto Farfus as a driver. I am sure that he will once again show his class there and at the same time be an important advisor for Sheldon van der Linde on his Macau debut. Augusto's tips, the support of BMW M Team WRT and Sheldon's own outstanding talent will ensure that he finds his way around the circuit very quickly. I'm convinced of that."

Augusto Farfus (#11 BMW M4 GT3, ROWE Racing): "Macau is a magical and, for me personally, very emotional place. The event is definitely one of the highlights of the season and I feel honoured to represent BMW M Motorsport once again. I've been able to celebrate many successes there, most notably of course my 2018 victory. I'm convinced that with my friends from ROWE Racing and the BMW M4 GT3, we'll have a very strong package."

Sheldon van der Linde (#32 BMW M4 GT3, BMW M Team WRT): "I grew up watching the races in Macau every year. I always hoped that one day I would get the chance to race there myself. Now that chance is here and I am incredibly grateful to BMW M Motorsport and my partner Shell for making it possible. I will listen very carefully to the advice of my brand colleague and friend Augusto Farfus, who has a lot of experience there. Hopefully that will speed up my learning process! I'm counting the days until it finally starts."