Six Mercedes-AMG GT3s start in street canyons

Mercedes is sending six Mercedes-AMG GT3s to the FIA GT World Cup in Macau. Alongside the DTM team Landgraf Motorsport, some of the brand's best GT drivers will be competing on the notorious street circuit.

The famous Guia Circuit in Macau will once again be the venue for the FIA GT World Cup between 16 and 19 November. The prestigious event under the patronage of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) returns to the international motorsport calendar after four years. In 2023, the legendary Macau Grand Prix will take place for the 70th time. Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing will tackle the anniversary edition as defending champions. In 2019, Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing and Raffaele Marciello (SUI) won the FIA GT World Cup on the streets of Macau. Since then, only local races have been held in Macau as the FIA GT World Cup could not take place due to the local Covid 19 pandemic and associated travel restrictions in Asia.

Last year, the main race of the local Macau GT Cup was won by three-time champion Maro Engel (GER) for Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing. Since its GT debut in 2008, the demanding 6.115-kilometre street circuit has proved to be a successful venue for the winning Mercedes-AMG GT3. With four Macau triumphs in a row (2019 - 2022) and seven wins in the total of 15 editions of the Macau GT Cup, Mercedes-AMG is the sole record holder. Of the five editions of the FIA GT World Cup so far between 2015 and 2019, three have been victorious.

In order to build on this historic track record, Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing is relying on a top-class line-up with four customer sports teams and six Mercedes-AMG GT3s. Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing is once again relying on Macau veteran Maro Engel in the #77 car. Daniel Juncadella (ESP) is in the sister car with start number 91. The team is thus fielding two top-class Mercedes-AMG GT3s with a chance of winning the race.

After finishing second in the qualifying race and an unfortunate retirement in the 2022 main race, Raffaele Marciello is looking to defend his title in the FIA GT World Cup comeback. The 2019 winner will compete in the #48 Mercedes-AMG GT3 fielded by Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf. Climax Racing is contributing two Mercedes-AMG GT3s to the field of competitors in the tradition-steeped event for the first time. Jules Gounon (AND) will take the wheel of the #2, while his teammate will start in the sister car. The sixth Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the field is fielded by Team TORO Racing, which can also look back on podium successes at the Macau Grand Prix. Marchy Lee (HKG) will be in the cockpit of Mercedes-AMG GT3 #70.

On Thursday, 16 November, the teams will start the first two free practice sessions with the Mercedes-AMG GT3s before the 30-minute qualifying session on Friday. Qualifying is particularly important in Macau, as the narrow streets of the big city hardly allow any overtaking manoeuvres. Friday's times determine the starting grid for the twelve-lap qualifying race on Saturday. This race, in turn, will determine the starting positions for the main race. Experience shows that the 16-lap main race on Sunday is characterised by many interruptions. Therefore, faultless driving between the skyscrapers of Macau is a prerequisite for a good result.

FIA GT World Cup 2023 line-up:

No. Vehicle Team Driver

48 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf Raffaele Marciello (SUI)

77 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing Maro Engel (GER)

91 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing Daniel Juncadella (ESP)

2 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Climax Racing Jules Gounon (AND)

TBA Mercedes-AMG GT3 Climax Racing TBA

70 Mercedes-AMG GT3 TORO Racing Marchy Lee (HKG)

subject to changes at short notice.

Christoph Sagemüller, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport: "The FIA GT World Cup on the streets of Macau is one of the most iconic races in the world. From a global perspective, the most renowned manufacturers, teams and drivers in GT3 sport meet here. A good result for Mercedes-AMG Motorsport is of correspondingly great importance. Our top-class line-up makes me very confident that we will once again play an important role in the fight for victory this year. This year marks the 70th edition of the Macau Grand Prix. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the organisers on this anniversary."

Stefan Wendl, Head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing: "For me, Macau is one of the most traditional motorsport events of all. On the Guia Circuit, which is as fast as it is demanding, the Mercedes-AMG GT3 has always performed well so far and has a remarkable record. We won the last FIA GT World Cup there in 2019 and have been unbeaten in Macau ever since. This year, we have again put together a competitive line-up made up of performance drivers and locals who can prove their race performance. Our goal, of course, is to extend our winning streak. I'm expecting a great event and I'm really looking forward to it."

Daniel Juncadella, Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing #91: "Being back in Macau after six years is very special for me. I was able to win in Macau in 2011 with Formula 3, which was a turning point in my career. It's one of the most challenging races of the year with a lot of top drivers. I'm looking forward to racing alongside Maro with Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing."

Maro Engel, Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing #77: "Macau is always a very special highlight in the racing calendar. I have been able to celebrate many great successes there and will try to repeat last year's victory and bring the title back to Affalterbach once again. The event has been declared the FIA GT World Cup again for the first time since 2019. The expectation is that the race will be even more crowded and will be a spectacle for all motorsport fans."

Raffaele Marciello, Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf #48: "I'm happy to be back in Macau. It's nice that it's now back as the FIA GT World Cup. So we will definitely see a lot of cars on track. I'm looking forward to competing with Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf for victory in the main race and of course I hope to defend the title."

Jules Gounon, Climax Racing #2: "I'm really looking forward to the FIA GT World Cup. It's the first time in my life that I'm racing in Macau. I've heard a lot about this special track and I can't wait to finally race there myself. For me, it means learning as quickly as possible and developing together with my team Climax, who are competing in Macau for the first time with Mercedes-AMG. I'm expecting an intense but also exciting weekend with a lot of work for us."