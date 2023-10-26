Return to motorsport: Zakspeed attacks again!

Zakspeed is back! With the integration of JP Motorsport into the Zakspeed Group, Zakspeed returns to the race tracks of the world. Entries are planned in both the current and classic fields.

From next year, the Zakspeed Group, with Zakspeed Motorsport GmbH, will conduct professional racing events in international motorsport with a new manufacturer from its location in Erkelenz. The company will be managed by its three shareholders, Patryk Krupiński, Peter Zakowski and Philipp Zakowski, each in their respective areas of responsibility. Krupiński, the successful entrepreneur and founder of the JP Motorsport team, is responsible for the area of business relations, while Peter Zakowski is responsible for all technical operations. Philipp Zakowski is responsible for sales/marketing and sponsor management. Thus, the expertise in all core areas is covered.

Integration of JP Motorsport into Zakspeed Group. In future, various customer projects in the field of motorsport will continue to be carried out under the name JP Motorsport. Here, the McLaren GT3 and GT4 as well as Mercedes-AMG GT3 racing cars already successfully used by JP Motorsport are to be deployed.

Patryk Krupiński, shareholder of Zakspeed Motorsport GmbH: "Being part of such a big name fills me with pride, but is also an obligation. After all, Zakspeed stands for success like hardly any other name in German motorsport. Together we have huge potential in our new halls and I'm sure we can celebrate great success."

Philipp Zakowski, shareholder of Zakspeed Motorsport GmbH: "It is another milestone in the history of Zakspeed with a forward-looking concept. Bundling potentials together to realise projects is an important cornerstone in today's world. I am looking forward to exciting projects that we will announce soon."

Peter Zakowski, shareholder Zakspeed Motorsport GmbH: "Our new motorsport location in Erkelenz according to the latest standards, both technically and logistically is trend-setting. The infrastructure created by JP Motorsport in Erkelenz is outstanding. As in previous years, we will be on the hunt for sporting success. The separation of the Classic division from the Motorsport division is a logical conclusion from the experience of recent years."

Zakspeed Classic GmbH: The legend revived

A legendary name in German motorsport is restructuring: Philipp Zakowski is founding Zakspeed Classic GmbH and taking responsibility for one of the most legendary names in German motorsport. The company is based in Antweiler.

Peter Zakowski is responsible for the entire technical area of the manufacture. Decades of expertise in motorsport and classic vehicle construction. Zakspeed Classic GmbH specialises in building and servicing high-quality Zakspeed racing cars by and for customers, including the Zakspeed Ford Escorts and the Zakspeed Ford Turbo Capris from the unforgotten Group 5 era.

Zakspeed has been active in motorsport for more than 50 years. Founded by Erich Zakowski and later continued by Peter Zakowski, the racing team from Niederzissen took numerous victories in the German Racing Championship and subsequently expanded into the IMSA GTP Championship, Formula 1 and Indy Car. Successful years in the DTM followed before the team won the 24 Hours of Nürburgring three times around the turn of the millennium with the popular Dodge Viper GTS-R. Zakspeed celebrated further successes and titles in GT racing in the 21st century with spectacular vehicles such as the Saleen S7R or Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT3.

Philipp Zakowski, CEO Zakspeed Classic GmbH: "The period of the 70s and 80s was one of the most successful times in motorsport for our family business. I am looking forward to bringing the unique history of our company closer to the fans. The market in classic racing cars, especially from this era, is booming and to bring such a history to life in this day and age is something I consider very special. Each vehicle we produce is an "original Zakspeed" one-off and is individually manufactured for each customer in our Classic Manufaktur."