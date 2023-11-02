International GT Open: Champions from the Innviertel region

Eastalent Racing moved from the ADAC GT Masters to the International GT Open in 2023. The Austrian team from Kirchberg near Mattighofen crowned a strong season at the finale in Barcelona with the title win.

A completely surprising success was recently achieved by an Austrian team that is only two years old: Eastalent from Kirchberg near Mattighofen (where two-wheeled successes on circuit and off-road are actually prepared by KTM) secured the team title with a victory and a sixth place in the last two races of the International GT Open at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona.

Simon Reicher, only 23-year-old junior driver from the Upper Austrian Innviertel and his experienced German partner Christopher Haase, the 36-year-old former Audi works driver, won the drivers' championship in the well-staffed GT3 series.

Team boss Peter Reicher, father of Simon, plans to continue in GT3 with the Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo in 2024, presumably in the same series plus the Nürburgring 24 Hours.

"We never speculated on winning the title twice. That it went for us like this in the final was brilliant. Of course we are overjoyed," Simon Reicher told us. He switched to the Renault Clio Cup Central Europe and the ADAC TCR Germany after his karting days in 2016, and in 2019 he moved up to GT3 and into the Audi R8 LMS. In 2020, he made his debut in the endurance classic at the Nürburgring. Whether Haase, who hails from Kulmbach, will stay with the team is still open, but Simon Reicher would welcome it.

The last round of the International GT Open season in Barcelona also saw another Austrian success with the victory of Dominik Baumann from Tyrol, who drove a Mercedes from SPS Automotive Performance with Mikaeel Pitamber (RSA).