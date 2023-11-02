With 750 hp - Mercedes-AMG GT2 PRO presented

Mercedes-AMG continues to expand its racing vehicle portfolio: With the Mercedes-AMG GT2 PRO, the performance and sports car brand is launching a non-homologated racing vehicle for track days. The new model is based on the Mercedes-AMG GT2 presented in 2022 and impresses with additional, innovative design and performance features. The GT2 PRO is aimed at motorsport enthusiasts who want to reach exceptionally high performance dimensions on the race track. At the same time, it always meets the usual high safety standards of the Mercedes-AMG customer sports models. In addition, the vehicle impresses with its outstanding handling and intuitive operability.

Performance: Push2Pass function unleashes maximum performance potential

A highlight of the Mercedes-AMG GT2 PRO is its new Push2Pass function: at the touch of a button on the steering wheel, the boost pressure is temporarily increased and the full power potential of the AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine is unleashed. In the short term, this makes a total of up to 750 hp (551 kW) available. The base line is 707 hp. The Push2Pass feature, developed exclusively for the GT2 PRO, gives drivers even more influence over individual track-day performance. Power is transmitted via a six-speed sequential racing gearbox with modified gear ratios. As in all Mercedes-AMG racing cars, the transmission is mounted on the rear axle in a transaxle design and is connected to the engine via a torque tube made of carbon fibre for torsional and torque stiffness. The suspension features fully adjustable four-way motorsport shock absorbers.

Equipment: GT2 PRO-specific special paint, newly designed rear wing end panels, optimised interior.

Exclusive design elements characterise the distinctive appearance of the Mercedes-AMG GT2 PRO. The factory model comes in a matt grey full paint finish with separately painted trim strips and GT2 PRO logos. The carbon components of the exterior, which are covered with a clear lacquer, harmonise with this. The 18" AMG light-alloy wheels are painted in two colours to match. The harmonious overall appearance is rounded off by newly designed, striking rear wing end panels.

The interior of the Mercedes-AMG GT2 PRO combines the typical user-friendliness of AMG customer sports cars with harmonious ergonomics throughout the cockpit. The CUBE CONTROLS steering wheel is characterised by excellent handling and intuitive operability. The steering wheel, originally developed for e-sport use, has been design-optimised for the Mercedes-AMG GT2 PRO and further modified with the new Push2Pass function button. The current-generation display in the central field of vision impresses with a high-resolution graphic display and thus enables instinctive handling. Other exclusive interior highlights include the GT2 PRO-specific painted centre console and embroidery on the driver's seat. In addition, the car is delivered from the factory with integrated air conditioning.

Safety: protection and confidence at the highest level

The Mercedes-AMG GT2 PRO has all the tried-and-tested safety features of the Mercedes-AMG customer sports models. In the cockpit, these include a carbon safety cell firmly attached to the chassis, a five-point seat belt, safety nets, a fire extinguishing system, a safety tank and an escape hatch. The car's comprehensive safety package also features a reliable racing ABS and multi-adjustable traction control. Together with the precise, tuned suspension and very direct steering feedback, these elements ensure that drivers can immediately build confidence in the vehicle when they take to the track.

Delivery package: full racing equipment and prioritisation in the AMG Racing Series.

The Mercedes-AMG GT2 PRO comes with a comprehensive delivery package. Among other things, it includes a vehicle cover specially designed for the GT2 PRO. In addition, Mercedes-AMG Official Partner PUMA provides full racing gear, including a customised racing suit, gloves, racing underwear and shoes. Also included is a high-quality and customised helmet from BELL in the design of the Mercedes-AMG GT2 PRO. Further features such as a passenger safety cell, a hydration system, seat and helmet cooling as well as an individually compiled spare parts package are available for an additional charge. In addition, there is the option of upgrading the vehicle back to the homologated GT2 basic version for racing in no time at all. Furthermore, those who own a Mercedes-AMG GT2 PRO will be prioritised when registering for the AMG Racing Series. The AMG Racing Series is a series of exclusive track-day events at Europe's most beautiful race tracks. There, participants can expect a competitive environment in which they can pursue their passion for motorsport together and test the limits of their Mercedes-AMG models. At the same time, owners of the new Mercedes-AMG GT2 PRO will benefit from comprehensive customer racing support. From a personal engineer to the supply of spare parts and coaching by an experienced driver from the Mercedes-AMG driver pool, many services can be booked via the Customer Service Portal (CSP). The premiere of the AMG Racing Series will take place between 7 and 9 November at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo outside Valencia.

Christoph Sagemüller, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport: "We are very proud to have achieved the next milestone in customer racing with the Mercedes-AMG GT2 PRO. The demand for pure track day vehicles has increased significantly in recent years, so we are responding to the expansion of derivatisation in the track day and club sport segment at the same time. With its technical refinements, which include the new Push2Pass function, the new vehicle is the ultimate track-day tool and thus offers a unique driving experience. The GT2 PRO is extremely agile, which makes it possible to experience the fascination of racing enormously, especially for amateurs, but also for professionals."