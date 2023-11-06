FIA GT World Cup also with Pirelli tyres in 2023

The participants in the FIA GT World Cup will also be racing on standard Pirelli tyres in 2023. The tyres are equipped with RFID technology for the first time. A special challenge for tyre manufacturers.

Pirelli will supply all FIA GT World Cup competitors this year with its proven P Zero DHF tyre, which is used in several championships around the world with GT3 cars.

The P Zero DHF is a highly versatile compound tyre that is well suited to the demanding nature of the Macau Guia Circuit, which features a mixture of slow and fast corners and a combined abrasive surface on the 6.276-kilometre circuit. The circuit is also challenging with frequent high track temperatures and significant track development from session to session.

Five sets of dry tyres and three sets of wet tyres will be allocated to each car throughout the competition. For the first time in an FIA-sanctioned competition for GT3 machinery, RFID technology will be used alongside the use of scannable barcodes on the outer sidewalls, enabling seamless automatic monitoring of the tyres.

The Italian tyre manufacturer continues its long-standing relationship with the FIA in GT3 racing, dating back to the inaugural FIA GT World Cup in 2015, as well as the 2018 FIA GT Nations Cup and the two editions of the FIA Motorsport Games.

Marek Nawarecki, FIA Senior Circuit Sport Director, said: "The FIA GT World Cup takes place as part of the Macau Grand Prix and represents a unique challenge among GT3 car competitions. No pre-event testing is possible on the Guia Circuit. It is therefore important to have a reliable tyre that teams and drivers can trust 100%. Pirelli brings extensive experience from various forms of motorsport, has an established co-operation with the FIA in various disciplines and series and has a very strong presence in the global GT3 market. This is a natural partnership for the FIA GT World Cup that makes sense for many reasons."

Mario Isola, Pirelli's Head of Motorsport, said: "We are delighted to return to Macau as part of a long-term agreement to supply the prestigious FIA GT World Cup, one of the true highlights of the international GT racing scene. We are also exclusively supplying the Formula 3 World Championship with our bespoke P Zero tyres: The race every young driver wants to win, as a quick look at the illustrious list of previous winners shows. From a tyre supplier's point of view, Macau not only has the glamour that makes this circuit a racing legend, but it also presents a hugely varied technical challenge: from the extremely wide straights of the city section to the twisty and demanding hilly sector to arguably the slowest and tightest hairpin in the history of motorsport."