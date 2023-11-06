Prototype Cup Germany publishes 2024 calendar

The Prototype Cup Germany will also race three times in 2024 as part of the DTM. The spectacular LMP3 cars will have their season finale at the Sachsenring, where they will make their first guest appearance.

The Prototype Cup Germany will enter its third season in 2024, competing on six attractive race tracks in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium. Three of the six events will take place on the high-reach platform of the DTM. The season starts with a highlight: the series, organised by the ADAC and Dutch agency Creventic, will travel to Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium and kick off the season on the legendary Formula 1 circuit from 19 to 21 April. A premiere awaits the Prototype Cup Germany at the end of the season: The finale will be held as part of the DTM at the Sachsenring from 6 to 8 September, marking the first time that Le Mans prototypes will be guests at the challenging hill and valley circuit near Chemnitz.

The season opener at Spa-Francorchamps, where the LMP3 series will compete in the 24h Series, will be followed by the first of a total of three guest appearances as part of the DTM - you can view the complete DTM calendar here. The LMP3 racing series will then return to the Lausitzring from 24 to 26 May. The Prototype Cup Germany already raced at the circuit in Brandenburg in 2022 and provided a varied programme of races. This will be followed by the second foreign guest appearance of the 2024 season at Circuit Zandvoort from 12 to 14 July. The circuit in the Dutch North Sea dunes will be contested as part of the Summer Trophy.

In August, the ADAC Racing Weekend will take place at the Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg from 9 to 11 August. From the Motodrom in Baden, it's straight to the Eifel, where the penultimate race weekend of the season is on the agenda at the Nürburgring from 16 to 18 August as part of the DTM.

The dates of the Prototype Cup Germany avoid overlaps with the Michelin Le Mans Cup organised by the 24h Le Mans organiser ACO. This gives teams and drivers the opportunity to compete on both platforms.

Race calendar Prototype Cup Germany 2024:

19/04 - 21/04 - Spa-Francorchamps (24H Series)

24/05 - 26/05 - Lausitzring (DTM)

12/07 - 14/07 - Zandvoort (Zandvoort Summer Trophy)

09.08. - 11.08. - Hockenheimring (ADAC Racing Weekend)

16.08. - 18.08. - Nürburgring (DTM)

06.09. - 08.09. - Sachsenring (DTM)