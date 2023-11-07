Two Ferraris compete in the FIA GT World Cup in Macau

The 70th edition of the Macau Grand Prix, which will be held on the street circuit of the former Portuguese protectorate on the weekend of 18-19 November, will feature two Ferraris in the GT3 class race of the FIA GT World Cup. Brazilian Ferrari contract driver Daniel Serra will be at the wheel of the #51 Harmony Racing 296 GT3, while Chinese driver Weian Chen will take the wheel of the #52 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

As usual, the Macau Grand Prix is an end-of-season event with many races on the programme. One of the most popular is the FIA GT World Cup, which is held on the 6.2-kilometre Guia Circuit, which is considered one of the most challenging race tracks in the world. The track has some very slow corners, including the legendary "Lisboa" and "R" corners, which alternate with a fast section in the first sector.

Serra's car is one of the 21 cars registered for the race. "I'm thrilled to be travelling to Macau for the first time to race a car like the 296 GT3 in its debut at this unique event," said the 39-year-old driver from São Paulo. "It will be a great challenge for me and the team. The track is narrow and has a very demanding layout with very slow corners. We won't have much time to test before the start of the race, but we will do our best to achieve a good result in this new experience."

Harmony Racing will also field the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, which will be driven by Weian Chen. "I am proud to bring Ferrari back to the legendary streets of Macau, not only as a team principal but also as a driver," he said. "The new Ferrari 296 GT3 has already shown incredible technical values on many circuits around the world, so we are thrilled to be the team that will drive the car on its debut at the Guia Circuit in Macau." Weian Chen adds: "I believe we have a perfect line-up that will benefit from Daniel's and my own experience, especially racing on the streets of Macau. Together we will aim for a top finish."