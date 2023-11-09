Stefan Wendl on the new Mercedes-AMG GT2 PRO

The new Mercedes-AMG GT2 PRO was launched last week. This customer sports car is based on the powerful and racing-homologated Mercedes-AMG GT2. The Mercedes-AMG GT2 PRO, the current pinnacle of the Customer Racing portfolio, features a Push2Pass function, among other things. The boost pressure is temporarily increased at the touch of a button. This allows the full power potential of 750 hp to be called up for a short time. The Mercedes-AMG GT2 PRO was developed to take the track day experience to a new level. In this interview, Stefan Wendl, Head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing, explains how the idea for the Mercedes-AMG GT2 PRO came about and what characterises the racing car.

You can find out more about the vehicle here.

Three questions for Stefan Wendl, Head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing

Stefan, with the Mercedes-AMG GT2 PRO, a high-performance racing car has been added to the AMG customer racing portfolio. What was the development process like - from the idea to the development to the release?

"We are in an ongoing process in which we analyse current customer requirements based on sales figures and define them in more detail with further discussions. For example, we have recognised the potential with track day customers who are looking for a vehicle for pure driving pleasure and not for direct competition. On closer inspection of our existing vehicle portfolio, we found the Mercedes-AMG GT2 to be a potent basis for the update to the new GT2 PRO."

The Mercedes-AMG GT2 PRO is a derivative based on the GT2 and designed for track day use. What are the most significant differences between the two racing cars?

"On the outside, it differs from the Mercedes-AMG GT2 primarily in terms of the special paintwork, the two-tone painted 18'' light-alloy wheels and the design-optimised rear wing end plates. This time, however, we have placed particular emphasis on the details in the interior. Together with the included driver's equipment, including a BELL helmet and a racing suit from PUMA in a matching design, every track day appearance can be perfected. To fill the experience with impressive emotions on the racetrack as well, we have added an additional button on the steering wheel which, when activated, raises the peak power to an impressive 750 hp."

As you say, the GT2 PRO is primarily designed for track days and testing. Who is the vehicle suitable for?

"The Mercedes-AMG GT2 PRO has been developed for precisely those individualists who want to master a V8-powered racing car with up to 750 hp on the racetrack in pursuit of new personal lap records. We give them the ideal tool to further increase their own performance and push their personal performance limits even further. Our Mercedes-AMG GT2 PRO also cuts an outstanding figure off the racetrack as a classy and exclusive collector's car."