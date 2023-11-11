20 GT3 cars at the FIA GT World Cup in Macau

No fewer than 20 GT3 cars will take to the crash barriers in the FIA GT World Cup in Macau. Some of the world's best GT drivers, such as DTM champion Thomas Preining, will be on the grid.

The FIA GT World Cup will be held next weekend for the first time since 2019. Between 2020 and 2022, the global Covid-19 pandemic and the strict travel regulations in Asia prevented the event from being held on the legendary street circuit in the Special Administrative Region on the south coast of mainland China.

20 GT3 cars will be on the grid in Macau. Once again this year, the FIA GT World Cup is more of an open German championship with support from Ferrari, because once again the German manufacturers are particularly well represented in Macau.

Porsche will attack the challenging street circuit with no fewer than seven 911 GT3 Rs. In addition to DTM champion Thomas Preining, Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber and Kevin Estre will be racing for the Swabian brand.

The other GT3 manufacturer from Baden-Württemberg will also be there - Mercedes-AMG will be represented with five cars. The second Climax Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 has now disappeared from the entry list as the team was unable to find a suitable driver. Jules Gounon, Raffaele Marciello, Maro Engel and Daniel Juncadella are among those representing the brand with the three-pointed star.

ROWE Racing and WRT will each field a BMW M4 GT3, which will make its debut on the challenging street circuit. While Macau rookie Augusto Farfus, who won the FIA GT World Cup in a Schnitzer BMW M6 GT3 in 2018, will make his debut on the circuit in Asia in the WRT car driven by 2022 DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde.

Audi is also represented in Macau by its Asian motorsport offshoot. Edoardo Mortara, who with ten victories on the challenging circuit - no driver has ever won more often on the Guia Circuit - is regarded as Mr Macau, and Christopher Haase will drive the two cars fielded by Absolute Racing. In addition, the FAW Audi Racing Team will field a car for former DTM driver Congfu Cheng. The Uno Racing Team, which took part in the 24 Hours of Spa this summer, will also enter an Audi for Asian GT ace Adderly Fong.

Ferrari will be the only non-German brand represented in the field. Harmony Racing will field a Ferrari 296 GT3 and a 488 GT3 Evo. Ferrari works driver Daniel Serra, two-time class winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and three-time Stock Car Brasil champion, will drive the latest GT3 car from Ferrari.

FIA GT World Cup 2023 field of participants:

#2 Jules Gounon - Climax Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

#11 Augusto Farfus - ROWE Racing - BMW M4 GT3

#13 Congfu Cheng - FAW Audi Racing Team - Audi R8 LMS GT3

#15 Alessio Picariello - Luanzhou International Circuit - Porsche 911 GT3 R

#22 Earl Bamber - D2 Racing Team - Porsche 911 GT3 R

#27 Kevin Estre - HubAuto Racing - Porsche 911 GT3 R

#28 Thomas Preining - HubAuto Racing - Porsche 911 GT3 R

#32 Sheldon van der Linde - Team WRT - BMW M4 GT3

#33 Hongli Ye - R&B Racing - Porsche 911 GT3 R

#40 Edoardo Mortara - Audi Sport Asia Team Absolute - Audi R8 LMS GT3

#41 Christopher Haase - Audi Sport Asia Team Absolute - Audi R8 LMS GT3

#48 Raffaele Marciello - Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf - Mercedes-AMG GT3

#50 Adderly Fong - Uno Racing Team - Audi R8 LMS GT3

#51 Daniel Serra - Harmony Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

#52 Weian Chen - Harmony Racing - Ferrari 488 GT3

#70 Marchy Lee - TORO Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

#77 Maro Engel - Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

#91 Daniel Juncadella - Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

#99 Laurens Vanthoor - TORO Racing - Porsche 911 GT3 R

#120 Matteo Cairoli - Absolute Racing - Porsche 911 GT3 R

The FIA GT World Cup race weekend at the legendary Guia Circuit stretches over four days. The first two half-hour practice sessions will take place on 16 November, followed by a half-hour qualifying session on Friday. The qualifying race over a distance of 12 laps will then take place on Saturday. The main race with a distance of 16 laps will then follow on Sunday. All sessions can be followed via livestream.

On SPEEDWEEK you can find out all the times for the GT spectacle in the street canyons of Macau before the race and where you can watch the race.