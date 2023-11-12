Darryl O'Young (AMG) wins GT3 race in Macau

Former DTM and WTCC driver Darryl O'Young wins the Greather Bay Area GT Cup GT3 race in Macau. In the GT4 race, the brand new Lotus Emira GT4 dominates the street canyons.

Due to the 70th staging of the Macau GP, the traditional event on the legendary street circuit will take place over two weekends. While national racing series will be held on the Guia Circuit this weekend, the big international races will take place on the track next weekend, such as the FIA GT World Cup, which will be contested with 20 cars and some of the world's best GT drivers.

Former DTM and WTCC driver Darryl O'Young ultimately wins the Greater Bay Area GT Cup race for GT3 cars. In the Mercedes-AMG GT3 from Craft-Bamboo-Racing, he came out on top after eight laps.

O'Young won ahead of Kang Ling, who is known for his starts in the International GT Open, in the Phantom Pro Racing Lamborghini Hurácan GT3. The two cars were separated by 0.910 seconds at the end of the race.

Chlen-Shang Chang completed the podium in the MP Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Results (Top 10):

1st Darryl O'Young - Craft-Bamboo-Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

2nd Kang Ling - Phantom Pro Racing - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

3. Chlen-Shang Chang - MP Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

4th Heng Min - Climax Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

5th Yang Liao - K-Sport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

6th Ching-Hsin Lee - Team KRC - Porsche 911 GT3 R

7th Andrew Haryanto - B-Quik Absolute Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

8th Cunfan Ruan - ZZRT - BMW M4 GT3

9th Hao Lin - Absolute B-Quik Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

10th Vincente Floirendo - B-Quik Absolute Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

The GT4 race had to be cancelled after three laps. On the approach to the Melco chicane, the track was blocked after a collision and had to be cleared. The race was cancelled after the incident because the track was blocked.

Victory went to the brand new Lotus Emira GT4. Kailuo Luo came out on top in the Lotus Team Toro car. Second place went to his team-mate Adam Christodoulou, who spent the entire race on his colleague's bumper. Jia Tong Liang completed the podium in the Harmony Racing BMW M4 GT4, but was more than twelve seconds behind the two Lotus Emira GT4s after just three laps.