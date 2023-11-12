Works driver Charlie Eastwood leaves Aston Martin

Charlie Eastwood and Aston Martin are going their separate ways. The works driver from Ireland announced via social media that he will be leaving the brand. His complete 2024 racing programme has not yet been determined.

Charlie Eastwood announced via social media that he is leaving Aston Martin. The 28-year-old Irishman was most recently a works driver for Aston Martin and drove for TF Sport in the FIA WEC this year. He also drove LMP2 cars in the European Le Mans Series and the Asian Le Mans Series.

His greatest success as an Aston Martin works driver was winning his class in the GTE Am category at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Together with Salih Yoluc and Jonathan Adam, he drove to class victory in the legendary race at the Sarthe.

In the 2019/2020 season, he was also runner-up in the GTE Am class in the World Endurance Championship. In addition to the class victory at Le Mans, he drove to three further class victories in the season.

In 2019, he also became champion in the Pro-Am class of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup. Together with Ahmad Al Harthy and Salih Yoluc, he drove the TF Sport car to the title in the high-calibre SRO racing series. Works driver Nicki Thiim also joined the trio at the Spa 24 Hours. The four Aston Martin drivers drove to a dominant class victory in the world's biggest GT3 race.

Eastwood will announce details of his full 2024 racing programme at a later date. However, it is already clear that he will once again take part in the Asian Le Mans Series with an LMP2 car. Together with Salih Yoluc and American Michael Dinan, he will share an Oreca 07 of the TF Sport team.