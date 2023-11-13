Finally fixed: Raffaele Marciello leaves Mercedes-AMG

After rumours over a period of 18 months, it is definite: Raffaele Marciello is leaving Mercedes-AMG. His future programme will be confirmed at a later date. Rumours about BMW and Lamborghini.

It's finally official: Raffaele Marciello is leaving Mercedes-AMG at the end of the year. Rumours of his departure have been circulating since the 24-hour race at Spa-Francorchamps in 2022, and Marciello was given an emotional send-off by Mercedes-AMG at the Champions United end-of-season party on Saturday.

"I am touched. As a farewell present, I received the Spa-winning car I drove as a model car and AMG made me a cool, very emotional film. We all had another great evening together. I'm very grateful to Mercedes-AMG, because without them I wouldn't be here now," said the 28-year-old shortly after his farewell. Raffaele Marciello will make his final appearance as an official Mercedes-AMG driver next weekend at the FIA GT World Cup in Macau.

The Italian, who races under a Swiss licence, has been driving the Mercedes-AMG GT3 since 2017. He has been an official works driver for the brand with the three-pointed star since 2018.

At the wheel of the Mercedes-AMG GT3, the 28-year-old has achieved numerous successes and victories. In 2018, he became champion in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup, before winning the Endurance Cup in 2022 and 2023. He also won the GT World Challenge Europe overall standings in 2018, 2022 and 2023. In 2022, he was also the overall winner of the 24h Spa and became champion in the ADAC GT Masters. In 2019, he won the FIA GT World Cup in Macau.

Raffaele Marciello's 2024 racing programme will be confirmed shortly. There are rumours that Marciello could join BMW or Lamborghini to race an LMDh prototype in the FIA WEC.