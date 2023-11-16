Raffaele Marciello (AMG) with first best time in Macau

The fastest time in the first practice session of the FIA GT World Cup in Macau goes to Raffaele Marciello in his last race weekend with Mercedes-AMG. Practice without a serious incident.

In the first practice session of the FIA GT World Cup in Macau, this year's GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup champion Raffaele Marciello set the fastest time in his final race weekend with Mercedes-AMG. In the Landgraf Motorsport car, he lapped the legendary Guia Circuit in 2:16.150 minutes.

Second place went to former FIA GT World Cup winner Laurens Vanthoor in the TORO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R. The Belgian was 0.247 seconds off the best time set by the Italian, who is competing under the Swiss flag.

Matteo Cairoli completed the Top 3 positions in the Absolut Racing Porsche. The top 10 finished the session within one second of each other, which shows the high power density in the FIA GT World Cup.

The half-hour session passed off without any serious incidents. Ferrari works driver Daniel Serra had to retire once in the Harmony Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 as he created a tailback in the Melco hairpin. Kevin Estre in the HubAuto Racing Porsche hit the barriers in the Police area, but was able to continue without serious damage.

Results (Top 10):

1st Raffaele Marciello - Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf - Mercedes-AMG GT3

2nd Laurens Vanthoor - TORO Racing - Porsche 911 GT3 R

3. Matteo Cairoli - Absolute Racing - Porsche 911 GT3 R

4th Kevin Estre - HubAuto Racing - Porsche 911 GT3 R

5. Maro Engel - Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

6. Daniel Juncadella - Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

7th Sheldon van der Linde - WRT - BMW M4 GT3

8th Edoardo Mortara - Absolute Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

9th Ye Hongli - R&B Racing - Porsche 911 GT3 R

10th Earl Bamber - D2 Racing Team - Porsche 911 GT3 R

The second practice session will take place this Thursday at 9:10am - find out how to follow the session here.