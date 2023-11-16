Matteo Cairoli fastest in second practice

Porsche driver Matteo Cairoli set the fastest time in the second practice session of the FIA GT World Cup in Macau. At the very last second, he drove the Absolute Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R to a place in the sun.

On the very last lap, Matteo Cairoli in the Absolute Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R set the fastest time in the second practice session of the FIA GT World Cup in Macau. The Italian lapped the dreaded street circuit in 2:15.532 minutes.

Second place went to Raffaele Marciello in the Landgraf Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3. Marciello was ultimately 0.033 seconds down on Cairoli. Last year's ADAC GT Masters champion set the fastest time in the first session of the morning.

Daniel Juncadella followed in third position in the Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes. He was just 0.005 seconds behind Marciello. Just like Marciello, Juncadella will also be leaving Mercedes-AMG at the end of the year. He will join Corvette as a works driver.

The high power density in the FIA GT World Cup field was also impressively demonstrated in the second practice session. The 14 fastest cars finished the session within one second of each other! This promises a lot of excitement for tomorrow's qualifying and the two races over the weekend.

Apart from a slip by Maro Engel into the run-off area of the Lisboa corner, there was another session without any serious incidents on the Guia Circuit.

Results (Top 10):

1st Matteo Cairoli - Absolute Racing - Porsche 911 GT3 R

2nd Raffaele Marciello - Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf - Mercedes-AMG GT3

3. Daniel Juncadella - Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

4th Daniel Serra - Harmony Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

5th Augusto Farfus - ROWE Racing - BMW M4 GT3

6th Sheldon van der Linde - WRT - BMW M4 GT3

7th Edoardo Mortara - Absolute Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

8th Maro Engel - Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

9th Laurens Vanthoor - TORO Racing - Porsche 911 GT3 R

10th Earl Bamber - D2 Racing Team - Porsche 911 GT3 R

Qualifying will take place on Friday at 7:05 a.m. - find out how to follow the session here.