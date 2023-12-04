KTM looks back on race year 2023 with X-BOW

Successes in endurance and sprint races. The KTM customer teams enjoyed a successful 2023 with the X-BOW. The start of MotoGP star Dani Pedrosa in the GT2 European Series was one of the highlights.

The KTM X-BOW was successful on race tracks around the world in 2023. Experienced teams and drivers relied on the different versions of the racing car to meet the requirements of sprint and endurance racing.

"Both the KTM X-BOW GT2 and the KTM X-BOW GTX have proven themselves in motorsport. This is shown by the track record of our customer teams and the feedback we receive," says Riccardo Holzer, Customer Sports Manager. "Since the launch of both models, we have continuously utilised the knowledge gained on the racetrack for further development."

Over the years, the racing car, which is manufactured in Graz, has become a "safe bet" in endurance races. For the third time in a row, Ks Frontier KTM Cars triumphed at the 24-hour race in Fuji, Japan. The class victory at the foot of Mount Fuji and the subsequent title win in the Super Taikyu are just two of several examples that demonstrate the endurance qualities of the KTMX-BOW GTX. For example, razoon - more than racing won the 24 Hours of Dubai and Barcelona and was also successful in the GTX category at the 24H Series guest appearances in Abu Dhabi and Kuwait.

"The KTM X-BOW GT2 is also becoming increasingly popular in the Fanatec GT2 European Series," explains Laura Kraihamer, who is jointly responsible for the motorsport division. Up to six KTM vehicles took part in the European series every weekend. And the KTM X-BOW GT2 has also arrived in American racing.

Customer teams such as RTR Projects, MZR and CPT enjoyed success with the GT2 racer last season. Jan Krabec brought his RTR Projects team the title in the Am class in its debut year in the Fanatec GT2 European Series. Klaus Angerhofer and Sehdi Sarmini (both True Racing by Reiter Engineering) rounded off the top three successes in the championship. Motorsport Zentrum Ried brought KTM works rider Reinhard Kofler into the team, who finished runner-up in the Pro-Am classification.

The most prominent guest starter of the season was probably motorbike ace Dani Pedrosa. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MotoGP test rider swapped his RC16 for a KTM X-BOW GT2. The Spaniard showed that he can also help the brand to success on four wheels at the Valencia racetrack, which is familiar to him. His performance at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo was one of several highlights for the True Racing by Reiter Engineering 2023 team.

Meanwhile, Razoon driver Denis Liebl secured the GT60 Class 3 title. CCS Racing, another KTM customer team, also competed in the GTC Race. Just behind Liebl, Uwe Schmidt was crowned runner-up in the category. The CCS Racing driver attracted attention with good results throughout the season.

However, the KTM X-BOW was also used in unusual places - for example at the prestigious Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in the US state of Colorado. Drivers such as Marek Rybníček clearly demonstrated the advantages of the racing car in hill climbs. Championship victories in the Czech Republic and Slovakia underline this.

The fact that the 2023 season can be considered a great success is thanks to all the teams and drivers. It was the sheer boundless fighting spirit that made every single victory and title win possible. In 2024, the motorsport commitment will enter the next round with the KTM X-BOW at the centre.