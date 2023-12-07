After a successful season: BMW is working on an update for the M4 GT4

This year saw the debut of the new BMW M4 GT4, the G82 series. The car won several titles, 70 victories and 180 podium finishes. BMW is already working on an update package for the car.

The new BMW M4 GT4 of the G82 model series has celebrated impressive successes in its first season in the hands of BMW M Motorsport teams around the world. In total, the car achieved more than 180 podium finishes, including more than 70 class victories. Due to high demand from customers, BMW M Motorsport will produce 50 more examples of the car, and plans for an EVO model of the BMW M4 GT4 are already in full swing.

The BMW M Motorsport teams have celebrated victories and titles with the BMW M4 GT4 in Germany, Europe, Asia and North America. The pleasingly long list of major successes includes: the SP10 class win for FK Performance Motorsport at the Nürburgring 24 Hours, the SP10 overall win in the Nürburgring Endurance Series, the title win in the GT4 European Series for Hofor Racing by Bonk Motorsport, the title wins for Turner Motorsport in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, the title win for Auto Technic Racing in the GT4 America and the title win in the GT4 Asia for YZ Racing with BMW Team Studie.

"What a debut year for the new BMW M4 GT4! We were confident enough before the season to assume that we would be able to build on the successes of its predecessor with the car, but the large number of victories and title wins that our teams and drivers were able to clinch straight away was a positive surprise even for us," says Björn Lellmann, Head of Customer Racing at BMW M Motorsport. "However, we are not resting on our laurels. Due to the high demand, we are currently in the process of producing 50 more BMW M4 GT4s, which will be delivered to our customers in 2024. We have also decided to develop an EVO version of the BMW M4 GT4 after the BMW M4 GT3. The aim is to make an already very strong car even better with the help of feedback from our customers."

You can find out more about the GT3 brother's EVO package here.

Planning for the BMW M4 GT4 EVO is already in full swing at BMW M Motorsport. Details of the improvements over the current model will be announced at a later date.