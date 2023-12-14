Outlook for the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT3 season

Christoph Sagemüller, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, will answer questions about the 2023 season and provide an outlook for 2024. Mercedes is also developing a new GT3 car as the successor to the Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Sagemüller also announces that the brand with the three-pointed star will really go on the attack at the 24-hour race on the Nürburgring. Mercedes-AMG will not only perform at the highest sporting level, but will also implement a new event concept with a special programme and offers from AMG.

The Gulf 12 Hours was an extremely successful conclusion to the 2023 motorsport year. How would you sum up the season?

"To be honest, it was a long, intense and challenging season. But in the end, the hard work paid off. Even though the DTM season was mixed and definitely not satisfactory, we were able to collect numerous other prestigious trophies. For me, these include the runner-up constructors' title in Formula 1, the many championships in the GT World Challenge, the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship and, of course, defending the title in the FIA GT World Cup in Macau. We were also very successful again in virtual motorsport and were represented at all the important races. The fact that we were able to finish this season with the drivers' and manufacturers' title in the Intercontinental GT Challenge and overall victory in the Gulf 12 Hours is extraordinary."

What do you remember most from this year?

"A difficult question, because there were some emotional moments. Definitely the victories in big races, some of which we had to wait a long time for, such as the 24-hour race in Daytona or the Motul Petit Le Mans. Or the racing debut of the Mercedes-AMG GT2 in Europe and America, with which we were even able to clinch the first class victories straight away. Away from the sporting side, it was the launch of the GT2 PRO as a track day derivative. We were also able to expand our partnership portfolio to include several global players. And we had an incredible week in November with AMG Racing Action and our end-of-season party in the heart of Valencia."

What can we look forward to in the coming season?

"We have another ambitious programme for next year, with which we want to realise further titles that we have had our eye on for a long time. At the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring, we not only want to perform at the highest sporting level, but also implement a new event concept with a special programme and offers from AMG. We will also be celebrating 130 years of motorsport together with Mercedes-Benz in 2024. And, of course, our focus is also on the successor to the Mercedes-AMG GT3. We will be investing a lot of time and effort in this fantastic project. But first, I hope that everyone in the World's Fastest Family can recharge their batteries over the holidays and get off to a good start in the new year."

The 2023 motorsport year once again brought important and prestigious successes for Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing. Among other things, the customer racing teams secured the successful Mercedes-AMG GT3 championship title in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS, the Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia powered by AWS and the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS. The major successes in the continental racing series of the Stéphane Ratel Organisation (SRO) ensured that Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing won the global manufacturers' championship, which includes all GTWC race results, for the fifth time in a row. The trophy for the best driver and manufacturer in the Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli also went to Affalterbach once again.

In the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing Teams wrote an unrivalled success story. In both the GTD Pro and GTD classes, the Michelin Endurance Cup saw a hat-trick of driver, team and manufacturer championships. This extraordinary achievement was crowned by successes in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the first ever Mercedes-AMG victory in the Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta. Mercedes-AMG teams also finished on the podium at the 24-hour races at the Nürburgring and Spa-Francorchamps. Landgraf Motorsport also achieved something historic in the ADAC GT Masters: for the first time, a team successfully defended the drivers' championship. They finished second in the team standings behind the Haupt Racing Team.

Swiss driver Raffaele Marciello won his very last race in a Mercedes-AMG GT3: the FIA GT World Cup in Macau. This makes him the first driver to win and successfully defend this title several times. The debut year of the Mercedes-AMG GT2 was also successful. The most powerful homologated racing car in the history of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing achieved its first successes, including class victories at the Nürburgring 24 Hours and in the GT America at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In November, the Mercedes-AMG GT2 PRO developed for track days was presented as part of the first edition of the AMG Racing Series. In 2023, the Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing Teams achieved a total of 110 overall victories in 565 races with the Mercedes-AMG GT3, the Mercedes-AMG GT4 and the Mercedes-AMG GT2 and 963 podium finishes across all classes.