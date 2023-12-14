Exclusive 12-hour race for Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in Spa

Porsche Motorsport and Creventic are teaming up in 2024 to organise a twelve-hour endurance race for the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. At the beginning of September in Spa-Francorchamps.

Porsche Motorsport and series organiser Creventic have developed a new event for the current 911 GT3 Cup: the Michelin 992 Endurance Cup powered by Porsche Motorsport. The 12-hour race will take place on 6/7 September 2024 at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. The event is reserved exclusively for customer teams with 911 GT3 Cup cars from the 992 generation.

With the Michelin 992 Endurance Cup powered by Porsche Motorsport, Porsche Motorsport and Creventic are offering an endurance race exclusively for the current 911 GT3 Cup for the first time. The premiere of the new event for the 375 kW (510 hp) one-make cup car will take place at the beginning of September in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium. Only participants with the 911 GT3 Cup model of the 992 generation are eligible to start and can expect a 12-hour race on one of the most demanding tracks in the world: the 7.004-kilometre-long "Ardennes rollercoaster" leads over 21 bends with several long full-throttle sections uphill and downhill through the Walloon landscape.

The Creventic organisation provides the sporting regulations for the endurance race. The technical framework is based on the successful one-make cup competitions that Porsche organises worldwide with the 911 GT3 Cup - with slight adaptations for the endurance competition. Registered teams compete for victory in the overall standings as well as in the Pro, Pro/Am and Am classes. Michelin is the official tyre partner of the event. The premium manufacturer will provide racing tyres developed exclusively for the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup and will also support the customer teams in the paddock. Further information will soon be available online at www.992-endurance-cup.com.

"Many of our 911 GT3 Cup customers are already taking part in races as part of the 24h Series organised by Creventic," explains Oliver Köppen, Head of One-Make Cups and GT Sport at Porsche Motorsport. "That's why we are happy to support Creventic's latest offer. It offers our customers another exciting opportunity to enter their 992-generation Cup Porsche in an endurance race on one of the world's most popular Grand Prix circuits."