Next departure: Frédéric Vervisch leaves Audi

After six years as a works driver, Belgian Frédéric Vervisch leaves Audi. Two victories in the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring for the brand from Ingolstadt. Vervisch's future still open.

The next prominent departure at Audi. After Christopher Mies and Mattia Drudi, Belgian Frédéric Vervisch has announced that he will be leaving Audi. Vervisch had been a works driver for the brand since 2018, after driving an R8 LMS GT3 for the first time in 2015.

In 2019 and 2022, Frédéric Vervisch won the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring with the Phoenix team, now the SCHERER SPORT PHX team. Vervisch also won the 24h Dubai and the 10h Suzuka of the Intercontinental GT Challenge for the brand with the four rings.

Frédéric Vervisch was also successful for Audi in TCR racing. He scored three victories for Audi in the FIA WTCR. He also recently won the legendary Guia Race in Macau on the TCR World Tour.

Vervisch also made a name for himself as a developer at Audi, having co-developed and extensively tested Audi's racing cars over the past six years. In addition to the TCR World Tour, his main programme this year was the GT World Challenge Europe. He competed in both racing series for Comtoyou Racing.

It is assumed that Vervisch will switch to Aston Martin together with the Belgian racing team. More detailed information on this is expected in the coming weeks.