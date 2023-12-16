Ford announces five new works drivers

Christopher Mies, Frédéric Vervisch, Dennis Olsen, Ben Barker and the three-time World Touring Car Champion have been confirmed as Ford's new works drivers. The works driver squad now comprises nine drivers.

Five in one go! Ford has confirmed five new works drivers for the Mustang GT3 programme. The two former Audi works drivers Christopher Mies and Frédéric Vervisch, the former Porsche driver Dennis Olsen, Andy Priaulx - who was already a works driver for the brand in his Ford GT days - and Ben Barker, who was most recently active for Dinamic GT and GR Racing, complete the brand's squad.

They complement the works driver pool, which has so far consisted of Harry Tincknell, Joey Hand, Mike Rockenfeller and Dirk Müller.

Mies and Vervisch will celebrate their Ford racing debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona. The German will line up with Tincknell and Rockenfeller, while Vervisch will share a Mustang with Hand and Müller. Further programmes for the two drivers will be confirmed at a later date.

Ben Barker will race for Proton Competition in the LMGT3 class of the FIA WEC.

The exact programmes of Olsen and Priaulx will also be named later. However, it is believed that a significant proportion of the works driver squad will compete for Dinamic GT in the GT World Challenge Europe.

Ford Performance Motorsports Director Mark Rushbrook: "This is such an important and special year for the Mustang - it's celebrating its 60th anniversary and we're taking Mustang race cars around the world. To bring an icon like the Mustang to racing, we need a line-up of the best and most experienced GT racers and our nine factory GT drivers represent just that. Together with our partners at Multimatic Motorsports and our first customer teams Proton Competition and Dinamic GT, we are ready to take on the best in the world on the most famous circuits. I can't wait to get started at Daytona in January."