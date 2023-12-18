Confirmed: Aston Martin with nine works drivers in 2024

Aston Martin will be represented by nine works drivers in the 2024 season. Mattia Drudi, David Pittard and Henrique Chaves are new to the British brand's works driver squad. Darren Turner is entering his 20th season.

Aston Martin Racing's works driver squad for 2024 consists of a number of champions who will lead the British luxury sports car brand into a new era of GT racing.

Among the nine drivers is three-time FIA WEC GT Champion Marco Sørensen. The Dane, who won the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LM GTE class and won the 24 Hours of Daytona in the GTD class last January with the Vantage, has signed a multi-year contract that ties him to Aston Martin for the long term.

"It's a very exciting time to be a works driver at Aston Martin," said Sørensen, who is confirmed in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship by D'station Racing and will play a key role in several high-profile partner programmes in a number of GT racing series next year. "I feel that I am in the prime of my career and that I can bring a lot to a factory manufacturer programme. So it's perfect for me to join Aston Martin, which feels like family to me after eight years of racing and at a time when Aston Martin is developing so many new platforms and putting a lot of energy into its racing programmes. I've worked with Aston Martin for a long time and we've had a lot of success together. It feels like the fantastic days when the 'Dane Train' was on top of the world are coming back."

The other half of Aston Martin's famous 'Dane Train', Nicki Thiim, has also signed up to compete as a works driver for Aston Martin in 2024 after agreeing a new long-term partnership with the brand. Thiim, who is entering his twelfth consecutive season with Aston Martin, partnered Sørensen when the duo won both their FIA WEC GTE Pro titles in 2016 and the 2019/20 season. Thiim's most recent success with Aston Martin was a maiden podium finish in the GTD class at this year's Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, when he competed with his partner team Magnus Racing.

"It's always an honour to represent Aston Martin and I'm looking forward to being able to compete for championships at the highest level of GT racing again with the Vantage," said Thiim, whose long list of Aston Martin accolades began with a win in the GTE-Am class of the 24 Hours of Le Mans on his race debut in 2014. "There is still so much to win and so much history to be made, I'm sure of that."

The 2024 Aston Martin works team will feature three new faces, including a driver who has never driven a Vantage in his career. Reigning GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup champion Mattia Drudi joins the team after five seasons as an Audi works driver, as do Henrique Chaves, winner of the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans, and David Pittard, reigning champion of the Nürburgring 24 Hours.

The 25-year-old Italian Drudi joins Aston Martin Racing after a spectacular season in which he won the Fanatec GT World Challenge Powered by AWS Sprint Cup with four victories. He also won the 2021 Italian GT Championship Endurance Cup.

"I am honoured to join Aston Martin as a works driver," said Drudi. "I am very excited to be part of such an iconic manufacturer programme in motorsport. I feel that this is the right environment for me to develop as a driver and to fight together for prestigious victories in the world's most important races."

Born in the same city as Aston Martin Racing legend Pedro Lamy, 26-year-old Portuguese driver Chaves played a crucial role in TF Sport winning the FIA WEC GTE Am championship in 2022 alongside Sørensen and Ben Keating. Although he only competed in five races, he managed to finish third in the 2022 FIA WEC Drivers' Championship. Chaves is also a former champion of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup Pro-Am class and the International GT Open.

"What can I say about signing with Aston Martin? I'm more than happy, that's for sure. My biggest success in racing was winning Le Mans 2022 with the Vantage. Having the opportunity to represent this iconic brand as a works driver means everything to me. Of course, I am very much looking forward to continuing my story with Aston Martin in the future. I can't wait to get started in 2024."

Pittard is no stranger to Aston Martin, having driven alongside Thiim and AMR veteran Paul Dalla Lana in the NorthWest AMR team in 2022. The Englishman won on his FIA WEC debut at Sebring, finished the season in second place in the world championship standings and competed in three IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance races with the Heart of Racing in 2023.

"I feel honoured," says David Pittard. "Becoming a works driver is something I've strived for my whole career. Racing has always been my dream my whole life and to drive with such a legendary endurance brand as Aston Martin is a dream come true. I'm really looking forward to getting started and getting to work."

Ross Gunn will continue to drive for Heart of Racing in 2024, leading Aston Martin's assault on America's premier endurance championship alongside Alex Riberas. Gunn has been part of the AMR family since 2015, when he won the British GT GT4 Championship with Jamie Chadwick and the AMR Driver Academy. He underlined his reputation as one of the fastest GT drivers in IMSA in 2023 with two poles and two wins in the GTD Pro class with the Vantage.

Four-time British GT champion Jonny Adam returns to Aston Martin Racing for his 14th season. One of the most successful GT racing drivers of all time, Adam is a two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, four-time British GT Champion and GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup Pro-Am Champion 2017.

Valentin Hasse Clot moves up to the European Le Mans Series in 2024 with the Racing Spirit of Léman team after winning the Michelin Le Mans Cup last season with the Vantage. The 2021 AMR Driver Academy graduate has continued to build on his success since joining the AMR factory driver crew in 2022. He had previously won titles in the Silver Class in the GTWC Europe Endurance Cup and in the FFSA GT Series in France.

Aston Martin legend Darren Turner completes the line-up. The three-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans added a victory in the GTD class of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona to his glittering trophy cabinet in 2023. He also spent the majority of the season between development duties with Dörr Motorsport's Pirelli tyre partnership programme for the Nürburgring 24 Hours and his role as Aston Martin Lagonda's High Performance Development driver.

Turner, who is approaching an incredible 20th season as an Aston Martin Racing works driver, has contested and won more 24 Hours of Le Mans races than any other driver in the marque's history and is the perfect counterpart to the wealth of spectacular young talent emerging from Aston Martin Racing's partner teams.

Adam Carter, Aston Martin Head of Endurance, said: "As we prepare to usher in a new era for Aston Martin in endurance racing, with the introduction of newly developed evolutions of our Aston Martin Vantage GT3 and GT4 platforms and, of course, the Valkyrie hypercar programme that will transfer to racing in 2025, we have assembled an extremely competitive factory driver line-up. This group of drivers know how to win and are experts at getting every ounce of performance out of a GT car while utilising the endurance skills needed to win at this level. We are delighted to welcome three proven champions to this group in Mattia, Henrique and David, and we are excited to see what they can all achieve in 2024 and beyond."

"As we move into a period of accelerated learning and development of our various racing platforms, this blend of pace and experience will be vital to achieving Aston Martin's goal of maintaining our status as a force to be reckoned with among our peers at the forefront of global endurance competition."