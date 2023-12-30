75 years of Porsche: from people's car to sports car

The Porsche anniversary year 2023, the year of the 75th birthday, is drawing to a close, which we would like to take as an opportunity to outline the origins and milestones of the development once again.

There was a time after the Second World War when a spirit of optimism prevailed in Germany once the depression had passed. During this phase, a number of new companies were founded, which later managed to rise to a global level. One of these companies was given the name Porsche.

Mr Ferry and his father, Ferdinand Porsche, had chosen a market niche for which, as one would expect, there was initially little demand - the production of sports cars.

Although the history of the Porsche brand begins in 1948 in Gmünd, Austria, the pre-war period is not without interest.

In 1930, Ferdinand Porsche opened his independent design office in Stuttgart, having already spent several years at the drawing board for Daimler-Benz. This is also where he put the first pencil strokes for the successful Auto-Union racing cars on paper. During the war, he moved his office to Gmünd.

After the end of the war, the Porsches decided to produce their own cars. The first 60 or so Porsche 356s were still produced in Gmünd. In 1950, the Porsche company returned to Stuttgart. Production here, in the factory halls initially rented from Karosseriewerk Reutter, was much more efficient than in the Alpine country thanks to optimised series production.

The 500th Porsche 356 left the factory in November of the same year. However, Ferdinand Porsche was not to live to see the upswing to become a global brand, as he died in January 1951 at the age of 75. His imprisonment immediately after the war had affected him so badly that the fate of the Porsche company was largely in the hands of his son Ferry.

The 356 subsequently became one of the most frequently built sports cars. Originally, according to Ferry Porsche himself, only a few were to be built - after all, sports cars in particular usually only last a short time in the face of rapidly changing needs and trends.

The birth of the 911

The successor to the 356 was presented to the public in 1963. It was given the type designation 911 and even surpassed its predecessor in terms of model upgrades. If the Porsche designs had been numbered consistently, the new model would have been designated 901, but Peugeot had already claimed this number as the model designation.

While many VW parts were used in the 356 - after all, Ferdinand Porsche created the Beetle and his son Ferry was already working diligently on the "Volkswagen" - the new model was a complete home-grown creation. With this car, the Zuffenhausen-based company entered the luxury class, both technically and in terms of price. However, well over a million units sold to date prove the concept of the air-cooled six-cylinder boxer engine right in every respect.

The 911 also marked the beginning of Porsche's heyday in motorsport. Between 1968 and 1970, it won the Monte Carlo Rally, supposedly the most difficult of all rallies, three times in a row. Porsche entered its name in the winners' lists at all other prestigious rallies, with only the Safari Rally remaining an unconquerable summit for the Stuttgart-based company, even after several attempts. Of course, the numerous rally successes helped to increase sales figures, but other priorities should be set for a sports car manufacturer.

The lower-displacement 550, 718 and 356 models achieved numerous class victories in endurance classics such as Le Mans, Mille Miglia, 1000 km Nürburgring, Sebring and Daytona. Towards the end of the 1960s, the 906 to 908 models were used to finally gain a foothold in the major classes and be considered for overall victories.

In 1969, Porsche won the ten-round World Sports Car Championship ahead of Ford and Lola. The main Porsche protagonists at the time were Jo Siffert and Brian Redman, but Hans Herrmann, Richard Attwood, Vic Elford and Rolf Stommelen also played their part in the success.

This triumph was followed by 12 more one-make world championships until the temporary demise of the popular series in 1992. Logically, a number of drivers' world championships were also won by Rob Garretson, Jackie Ickx, Stefan Bellof, Derek Bell and Hans-Joachim Stuck. The latter two drivers formed a team in 1985 and 1986 and were both world champions on equal points.

The most successful racing cars were the 12-cylinder-powered 917, as well as the 935 and 936 derived from the 911 with the proven six-cylinder engine in the rear. With the 917, Hans Herrmann and Richard Attwood finally clinched the first overall victory for Porsche in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1970.

In later Group C times, the Porsche engineers, who had meanwhile moved to the new development centre in Weissach, once again produced dominant vehicles with the 956 and 962 models. In its Le Mans record, Porsche can now look back on 19 overall victories.

The Formula 1 successes

However, Porsche also found a field of activity in Formula racing, which can be divided into two phases. The first was 65 years ago. Initially, a Formula 2 car was developed from the 1500 RS-K racing sports car with a four-cylinder, four-camshaft engine. After its evolution, it won the unofficial Formula 2 World Championship with drivers Hans Herrmann, Edgar Barth, Wolfgang Graf Berghe von Trips, Stirling Moss and Graham Hill.

The 1.5-litre formula for Formula 1 came into force in 1961. This meant that the team from Zuffenhausen already had an almost finished car, but the 180 hp was not exactly the measure of all things. The successful Ferrari Dino 156 produced around 20 hp more at the time. Nevertheless, three Porsche drivers - the American Dan Gurney (twice) and the Swede Joakim Bonnier (once) - finished on the second-highest podium in Grands Prix.

With the new eight-cylinder engine of the following year, Dan Gurney then achieved the only Formula 1 GP victory for Porsche in Rouen, France. Overall, however, the 1962 season was somewhat less successful with 18 to 22 points and the coolly calculating Swabians dropped out again.

Phase two lasted from 1983 to 1987, during which time Porsche was commissioned by the Arabian company TAG to build a 1.5-litre V6 turbo engine. As early as 1984, Niki Lauda and Alain Prost dominated the competition to such an extent that they won 12 of a total of 16 world championship races. The Austrian ultimately came out on top. He became world champion with a unique difference of 0.5 points (72 to 71.5) ahead of his French team-mate and rival.

McLaren-TAG-Porsche was also the world champion in the following two years. Now, however, it was Alain Prost who took the Formula 1 crown.

After the work was done - the contracts were not renewed - Porsche took a step back. The field of sports cars was also temporarily left to Jaguar, Mercedes and Peugeot.

Return to the motorsport stage

With the start of the FIA GT Championship, Porsche also returned to the big motorsport stage. After winning again at Le Mans in 1996, 1997 and 1998 with the TWR-Porsche WSC-95 and the 911 GT1 respectively, the baton was passed internally to Audi. After their great era of success, the pendulum swung back in the direction of Porsche, who were victorious again at the Sarthe in 2015, 2016 and 2017 with the 919 Hybrid, as well as in the drivers' and manufacturers' world championships.

When Porsche celebrated its 50th birthday in 1998, one person was no longer present at the official celebrations. Ferdinand Alexander, known as "Ferry", Porsche passed away on 27 March 1998 at the age of 88.

Since 2023, Porsche has once again been involved in the new hybrid hypercar category in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and finished third in the Constructors' World Championship with the Porsche Penske Motorsport team and the 963. The company is also still represented in Formula E with its own TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team.

It could not have been more fitting that Austrian Thomas Preining and Team Manthey EMA presented Porsche with its first championship title in the (GT3) DTM in the year of its 75th anniversary.