Austrian team loses title at the green table

Around three months after the season finale of the International GT Open, the Austrian team Eastalent Racing loses the title in the drivers' standings. Audi ace Christopher Haase and Simon Reicher are the original champions.

Christopher Haase and Simon Reicher original title winners.

After the FIA's International Court of Appeal upheld Optimum Motorsport's final appeal against the results of the final race of the season at the Red Bull Ring on Tuesday, the decision has now been made public by the organiser.

As is well known, the way in which one of the safety car phases was applied during the race in question prompted the Motopark team to lodge a protest, which was initially rejected by the stewards but later accepted by the Spanish Motorsport Federation's Court of Appeal. This decision led to the cancellation of the results of this race, which have now been restored by the final decision of the FIA.

As a result of this final decision, Samuel De Haan and Charlie Fagg have been crowned champions, having scored the same number of points (119) as Eastalent Racing's Simon Reicher and Christopher Haase. However, they win the championship based on the number of race wins (2 to 1). The FIA's full decision and its reasoning will be announced in the coming days.

Just how competitive the championship was last year was demonstrated by the fact that the three contenders fought for the title right up to the last lap of the final race in Barcelona, with Reicher and Haase being crowned provisional champions. With their success, De Haan and Fagg give Optimum Motorsport their long-awaited first overall title in the series, while Eastalent Racing are crowned team champions in their first ever season in the series. In their first season in international GT racing, Team Motopark promptly managed to finish in the top three in both the drivers' and team standings.

The FIA's decision has no influence on the final results of the Pro-Am and Am classifications. In addition, the 2023 GT Sport Awards ceremony, at which all the champions of the season will be honoured, is planned for next week in Madrid.

We have introduced Eastalent Racing from Kirchberg near Mattighofen in more detail here.