Thomas Neubauer becomes official Ferrari works driver

A new addition to the Ferrari works driver squad: Thomas Neubauer becomes the new works driver for the legendary Italian brand. Last year, Neubauer was mainly active in Walkenhorst Motorsport cars.

Thomas Neubauer has been unveiled as the official Ferrari driver for the 2024 season. The 24-year-old Frenchman, who was previously a star of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli and won an edition of the Ferrari Finali Mondiali in 2022, has embarked on a new sporting adventure and will become a works driver for the brand with the Cavallino Rampante.

Born in Paris on 8 June 1999, Neubauer made his debut in the Maranello-based manufacturer's one-make championship in 2019 after gaining initial experience in karts and Formula Renault cars, and at the same time began his GT career with both Ferrari and other brands, focusing in particular on endurance racing from 2021 onwards.

The Frenchman contested 34 races in five seasons in the Ferrari Challenge Europe and became world champion in the main Trofeo Pirelli class with the 488 Challenge Evo at the Finali Mondiali in 2022. Thomas Neubauer also celebrated victories in the company's high-profile events, including a first place at Le Mans in June 2023, when the series was the support race for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the top race of the FIA WEC, which was won by the number 51 Ferrari 499P.

In the last five years, Neubauer has twice been champion in the GT World Challenge Europe in the Silver Cup, one in the Sprint Cup (2019) and the other in the Endurance Cup (2022). Neubauer also stood at the top of the podium in the SP10 class at the 24 Hours of Dubai and the 24 Hours of Nürburgring. The Frenchman has twice competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans (2021 and 2023) in the LMGTE Am, both times at the wheel of a Ferrari 488 GTE.

Thomas Neubauer: "Being part of the group of official Ferrari drivers is the dream of many drivers: having the opportunity to compete for the prancing horse is an honour and a great responsibility for me."

"In recent years, I have had the opportunity to get to know the Ferrari universe from the inside by participating in the one-make championship. Many of my fondest memories from recent years are linked to the Ferrari Challenge and the Finali Mondiali in Imola 2022, when I won the Trofeo Pirelli title: achieving this goal in Italy in front of such a passionate motorsport audience was a thrill I will never forget."

"I would like to mention another special experience in my career: winning the Ferrari Challenge race at Le Mans in 2023, in the run-up to the 24-hour race for the centenary. That was a special achievement: 10 years earlier, I had been to Le Mans with my father to watch the most famous endurance race in the world. On that occasion, I decided to become a professional driver, so it was a significant moment for me to stand on the top step of the podium in the Ferrari single-seater marathon series in front of such a large audience."

"Now we are turning a new page in this sport. I have high hopes and one goal: to achieve many triumphs with Ferrari. My biggest dream? In the future, I would like to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the wheel of a Prancing Horse racing car and achieve a feat that will go down in the history of motorsport."

Antonello Coletta, Global Head of Endurance and Corse Clienti: "We are delighted to welcome Thomas to our family, a driver who has had some major triumphs and successes both in the Ferrari Challenge - where he was crowned world champion in 2022 - and in endurance racing, proving himself to be a talent with great potential in this area too. We are confident that Thomas, when he joins the group of official drivers, will make an important contribution to achieving our ambitious goals."