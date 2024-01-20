BMW with 22 official works drivers in the 2024 season

22 works drivers from twelve nations will line up for BMW M Motorsport in 2024. Raffale Marciello and Robin Frijns are new, while Bill Auberlen, Robby Foley and Madison Snow also join the permanent line-up for the first time.

The BMW M Motorsport works driver line-up for the 2024 season is complete. A total of 22 top-class drivers from twelve nations will compete as BMW M works drivers worldwide. Raffaele Marciello and Robin Frijns are two first-class newcomers. North American works drivers Bill Auberlen, Robby Foley and Madison Snow will also be part of the permanent line-up in 2024.

In 2023, nine-time motorbike world champion Valentino Rossi competed as an official BMW works rider for the first time. Together with Maxime Martin, he drove to a much-acclaimed victory in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup on his home circuit in Misano. Further podium finishes in the high-calibre SRO racing series underlined a strong season for "Il Dottore". Consequently, Rossi will also be part of the Munich-based brand's official driver squad in 2024.

Rossi will venture into the World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) in 2024. He will compete in the new LMGT3 class for WRT. His start at the legendary Bathurst 12 Hours in February is also secured.

The legendary Italian's start in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup is also considered certain. Whether he will also continue to compete in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup is still unclear.

Raffaele Marciello and Robin Frijns come to BMW M Motorsport highly decorated with numerous successes in endurance races and titles in various racing series. They will fight for overall victories in the FIA World Endurance Championship with the BMW M Hybrid V8, but are also valuable reinforcements in GT3 racing. This versatility characterises the entire line-up of BMW M works drivers.

In addition to the two newcomers, former DTM champions René Rast, Sheldon van der Linde, Marco Wittmann and Dries Vanthoor will compete for BMW with the M Hybrid V8 in the top class of the FIA WEC. The other programmes of the works drivers - including BMW's DTM programme - will be confirmed at a later date.

Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport: "We are entering an extremely intensive 2024 racing season with a first-class, versatile and highly motivated line-up of BMW M works drivers. The number of 22 drivers may seem large at first glance, but with the extensive programme we are running worldwide, each individual will be very valuable to us. I am delighted that we have been able to strengthen an already high-calibre squad with top drivers such as Robin Frijns and Raffaele Marciello. In addition, our North American works drivers Bill Auberlen, Robby Foley and Madison Snow will also be part of the permanent squad from this season onwards, which underlines the importance of our commitment in the USA."

The squad at a glance:

Name - Nationality - Date of birth - BMW driver since

Bill Auberlen - USA - 12/10/1968 - 1996

Connor De Phillippi - USA - 25/12/1992 - 2018

Philipp Eng - AUT - 28.02.1990 - 2016

Augusto Farfus - BRA - 03/09/1983 - 2007

Robby Foley - USA - 20.07.1996 - 2021

Robin Frijns - NED - 07/08/1991 - 2023

Dan Harper - GBR - 08.12.2000 - 2020

Max Hesse - GER - 23/07/2001 - 2020

Jens Klingmann - GER - 16/07/1990 - 2014

Jesse Krohn - FIN - 03/09/1990 - 2014

Raffaele Marciello - SUI - 17.12.1994 - 2024

Maxime Martin - BEL - 20/03/1986 - 2023

René Rast - GER - 26/10/1986 - 2023

Valentino Rossi - ITA - 16/02/1979 - 2023

Madison Snow - USA - 26/12/1995 - 2022

Bruno Spengler - CAN - 23/08/1983 - 2012

Sheldon van der Linde - RSA - 13/05/1999 - 2019

Dries Vanthoor - BEL - 20/04/1998 - 2023

Neil Verhagen - USA - 18/02/2001 - 2020

Charles Weerts - BEL - 01/03/2001 - 2023

Marco Wittmann - GER - 24.11.1989 - 2012

Nick Yelloly - GBR - 03.12.1990 - 2019