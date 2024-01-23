Prototype Cup Germany adapts rules for the 2024 season

The Prototype Cup Germany is introducing some minor rule changes for the 2024 season. In addition, the entry window in the LMP3 series, which starts three times in the DTM supporting programme, has been opened.

The Prototype Cup Germany will enter its third season in 2024. Teams wishing to take part in the racing series organised by ADAC and Creventic can now register online at adac.de/motorsport. The closing date for entries is 31 March 2024 and starting places will be allocated once the entry fee has been paid. Racing cars in accordance with the LMP3 regulations of the 24h Le Mans organiser ACO are eligible to start in the Prototype Cup Germany. All Prototype Cup Germany races will be broadcast in a free livestream.

The Prototype Cup Germany calendar boasts numerous highlights. The start of the season from 19 to 21 April is sure to attract attention when the series competes on the legendary Ardennes rollercoaster at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. The second foreign appearance at the spectacular Circuit Zandvoort on the Dutch North Sea coast, which takes place during the best holiday period in mid-July, is also popular with teams and drivers. Another former Formula 1 circuit, the Hockenheimring, will be contested in August. The races at the DEKRA Lausitzring in May, the Nürburgring in August and the finale at the Sachsenring in September will be held on the DTM platform, which attracts spectators and has a wide reach.

There will be few changes to the sporting programme. The concept of two races per race weekend, each lasting around an hour, has proved its worth. Two drivers share a car, although single entrants are still permitted. An obligatory pit stop takes place in the middle of the race, although there are slight changes to the time frame compared to previous years. If a bronze driver starts together with a silver or gold classified driver, the time the vehicle spends in the pit lane is extended by ten seconds - by 20 seconds in the case of two silver drivers. In the case of a combination of two bronze drivers or a single bronze driver, no time is added. If a silver driver drives alone, 25 seconds are added.

A new addition in 2024 is a performance-based handicap time at the pit stop, which increases the excitement and makes the races even more attractive. The winners of a race will have to spend seven seconds longer in the pit lane in the following race - second-placed drivers four seconds longer and third-placed drivers two seconds longer. There is no additional handicap time from fourth place onwards. The performance-based handicap time system only applies to the next race.