Aston Martin: Racing debut before vehicle presentation

The new GT3 and GT4 versions of the Aston Martin Vantage will make their racing debut at Daytona. This takes place before the official vehicle presentation, which will be in February. A look at the new British cars.

As part of the hypercar announcement in October 2023, Aston Martin announced that new GT3 and GT4 vehicles based on the Vantage will be launched in 2024.

The vehicles have not yet been officially presented. This is currently planned for February 2024. According to rumours, the British brand's new GT cars will be shown to the public together with the new Formula 1 car at Silverstone on 12 February.

However, more and more spyshots of the vehicle have been seen in recent weeks. The new customer team Comtoyou Racing even showed official shots of the rear of the GT3 car during testing in Valencia, Spain.

Curiously, both versions will even make their racing debut at Daytona next weekend, although the cars have not yet been presented to the public. What Aston Martin was thinking here is a mystery, as the presentation of the vehicles will attract much less interest than if this had happened in the autumn before the race debut - especially as both versions of the vehicle have already been undergoing tests for many months!

Three new Aston Martin Vantage GT3s will compete in the legendary 24-hour race at Daytona. Heart of Racing will enter two cars (one in the GTD Pro class and one in the GTD class). Magnus Racing will also bring another car to the start. Factory drivers Ross Gunn, Marco Soerensen and Nicki Thiim will be among those on the grid at the endurance classic in Florida - but German Mario Farnbacher will also be taking part in his first race in an Aston Martin.

The new GT4 Vantage will make its race debut in the four-hour Michelin Pilot Challenge race. Frank de Pew, Robin Liddell and Andrew David will take to the wheel of the Rebel Rock Racing car, which will start with a camouflage design.

The GT4 car was due to make its race debut at the ROAR before the 24 last week, when the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge - an IMSA racing series with sprint races for LMP3 and GT4 cars - completed its season opener at the pre-test for the 24 Hours of Daytona, but technical problems with the gearbox electronics prevented it from starting the race.