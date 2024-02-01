Mercedes-AMG presents 2024 GT driver line-up

Mercedes-AMG has presented the driver squad for the 2024 season in GT racing. The squad grows by two drivers to a total of 19 drivers. Daniel Juncadella is still part of the squad despite his switch to Corvette.

After a successful motorsport year in 2023 with a remarkable 66 championships, Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing is once again aiming for global triumphs in the 2024 season. In order to fulfil its high ambitions, the performance and sports car brand from Affalterbach is once again relying on a top-class driver line-up.

The impressive squad has grown from 17 to 19 drivers from eleven different nations. It is made up of nine performance drivers and five junior drivers. The line-up is supplemented by five experts who will be used in selected races. Former DTM professional Thomas Jäger (GER) will continue to act as test and development driver.

Junior driver Frank Bird (GBR), who impressed in last year's AMG Young Driver Test in Valencia and the resulting race entry in the Intercontinental GT Challenge in Abu Dhabi, is a completely new addition to the line-up. Felipe Fraga (BRA) and David Reynolds (AUS) have also been awarded Expert status. Fraga has been driving for the brand since 2018 and has already completed over 30 endurance races with the Mercedes-AMG GT3. Reynolds mainly drives for Mercedes-AMG on the Australian continent.

Mercedes-AMG customer sports teams will compete in the following global racing events, among others: the 24-hour classics at the Nürburgring and in Spa-Francorchamps, the GT World Challenge, the Intercontinental GT Challenge, the DTM, the IMSA, the endurance series at the Nürburgring, the Asian Le Mans Series (ALMS), the 24H Series and the FIA GT World Cup in Macau.

Christoph Sagemüller, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport: "We have another challenging year ahead of us. Building on last year's extremely successful season will be a challenge. That's why we have not only put together a strong, but above all as balanced a driver line-up as possible. In addition, the promotion of young talent is very important to us as a manufacturer, which is why we are building up young drivers in a targeted manner. The promising mix of drivers gives me a positive feeling going into the customer racing season."

Stefan Wendl, Head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing: "I am pleased that we will be able to present a competitive driver squad again in 2024. Building on our recent experience, we have a balanced mix of championship and endurance winners as well as young, talented and hungry drivers in the line-up. I am particularly pleased that Frank Bird, a promising junior, has presented himself and qualified via the AMG Young Driver Test. Together, we want to achieve victories for AMG in the most important endurance races and championships again this year."

Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing, driver line-up 2024

Surname First name Nationality Status

Aron Ralf Estonia Junior

Auer Lucas Austria Performance

Bird Frank Great Britain Junior

Christodoulou Adam Great Britain Expert

Ellis Philip Switzerland Performance

Engel Maro Germany Performance

Fraga Felipe Brazil Expert

Götz Maximilian Germany Performance

Gounon Jules Andorra Performance

Grenier Mikaël Canada Performance

Juncadella Daniel Spain Expert

Love Jordan Australia Junior

Maini Arjun India Performance

Morad Daniel Canada Expert

Owega Jusuf Germany Junior

Reynolds David Australia Expert

Schiller Fabian Germany Performance

Schumacher David Germany Junior

Stolz Luca Germany Performance